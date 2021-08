The inflation rate is surging, with consumer prices rising faster than they have in 30 years. Economists are warning that inflation could be here to stay, and the public is growing increasingly concerned about rising prices. Yet despite this threat to our economic recovery, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats are pushing trillions of dollars of more spending. The Senate budget resolution proposes the biggest explosion of spending, deficits, and debt ever. It's a massive expansion of government that would lead to rising inflation and slower economic growth.