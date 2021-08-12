U.S. Amateur notes: Goetz has large following

If Mark Goetz was nervous teeing off No. 1 during the 121st United States Golf Association’s Amateur on Wednesday at Oakmont Country Club, he sure didn’t look like it.

With more than 30 friends and family, the majority from Hannastown Golf Club in his hometown of Greensburg cheering, watching Goetz launched his opening drive down the middle of the fairway over the hill late Wednesday afternoon.

“He has nerves of steel,” said Oakmont resident Sean Knapp, a member of Hannastown who played during stroke play Monday and Tuesday. “He’ll be fine.”

Knapp predicted before the tournament that one or two players of 11 from Western Pennsylvania would make the match play. Goetz was the only one, and he was the medalist, shooting an 8-under-par 132. He was 2-under at Oakmont, where he finished his round Wednesday morning.

When Bill Fallon, former USGA committee member, announced Goetz’s name, a small roar erupted around the tee. Goetz tipped his hat and proceeded to complete his shot.

Goetz was tied through four holes before play was stopped at 7:50 p.m. because of darkness and an approaching thunderstorm.

“It’s great, just the publicity for Hannastown, but more important it’s for Mark,” Greensburg’s Brian Fajt said. “Mark is a great golfer, but more importantly, he’s a great kid. There is no one at the club that works harder on their game than he does, and he deserves everything he’s getting.”

Young and old from Hannastown followed Goetz for the four holes he played. They clapped on every shot.

He went 1-up on No. 2 despite recording a bogey. His opponent, Sweden’s David Nyfjall, lost his ball in the fescue to the left of the fairway.

Nyfjall, who played at Northwestern, won a playoff against 11 other players for the final spot. He won on the third playoff hole.

But Goetz bogeyed No. 4 to end up tied when play was stopped.

“I brought a lot of my friends here to watch him,” said Penn-Trafford sophomore Nick Turowski, who worked with Goetz at Hannastown. “It’s huge for him getting a medal in stroke play. He deserves it. He works hard. I’m sure he’ll play well.

“Mark has an insane amount of talent. He doesn’t let a single thing get to him.”

Twice this summer, Goetz was beaten on a chip-in on the final hole. But that didn’t happen to end stroke play.

Goetz’s West Virginia golf coach, Sean Covich, was in the gallery watching his top player.

Covich caddied for a former player and stayed to watch Goetz compete.

“I’m here to support Mark,” Covich said. “This is huge for Mark. Being a Pittsburgh-area kid, this place is special. People talk about Augusta, but if you’re from this area, this is your Augusta. To be here, in this event, and to do what he did, I’m so happy for him.

“I knew what Mark could do. This just validates it and shows the rest of the world what he’s capable of.”

Came up short

The cut was 3-over, and 43 of the golfers to advance played Longue Vue on Monday. Rain on Tuesday made Oakmont less treacherous.

Wexford’s Jimmy Meyers and Venetia’s Jake Sollon finished at 4-over. Pittsburgh’s Ian Bangor was 7-over, Wexford’s Kevin O’Brien and Cranberry’s Matt Vogt and Sewickley’s Jason Li were 9-over.

Pittsburgh’s Neal Shipley and Knapp were 11-over, Murrysville’s Palmer Jackson was 12-over and Wexford’s Grant Martens was 14-over.