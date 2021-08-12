Cancel
Guardians of Rescue Has Rescued Over 2,000 Animals This Year, Multiple Arrests

Times Union
 6 days ago

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. There have been a lot of changes since COVID took center stage, and one of them has been an increase in the number of reported cases to Guardians of Rescue. The organization’s mission is to help rescue abused and mistreated animals, and it has had a busy year doing just that. With more people staying at home, they have been witness to the animal abuse going on around them, and have been taking steps to help bring it to an end.

