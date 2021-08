"Of course everyone's talking about the situation in Afghanistan," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The U.S. is in the middle of a withdrawal from the country, and yesterday the Afghan government fell to the Taliban. That's right, last year Trump made a peace deal with the Taliban to end the war and now, after Biden's withdrawal, they're back in power. So on the bright side, it's nice to have a bipartisan screw-up. You could tell things aren't good for Biden because today he said, 'Do you know, maybe the election was stolen.'"