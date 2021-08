Swinney says counting his youth, this is his 40th season and it never gets old and he loves every aspect of it. He is proud of the incredible offseason for his guys. Swinney mentions Fred Davis, says everyone knows about the wreck, and he's thankful a serious situation didn't become tragic. He is thankful for all the people that were there after the wreck. Swinney is disappointed in Fred, says it was a "poor" decision and there will be "lots of consequences" that will be handled internally that Davis will face for a long time.