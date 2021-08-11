Cancel
Boohoo CEO says clothes aren’t ‘throwaway’

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview, we spoke to the CEO of Boohoo amid growing pressure on fast fashion brands to be more sustainable. Chief Executive Officer John Lyttle insists the data they’re seeing doesn’t suggest shoppers are buying clothes, wearing them once and throwing them away. He added the brand are...

John Lyttle
#Ceo#Fast Fashion#Fashion Brands#Boohoo Ceo
