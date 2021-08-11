Boohoo CEO says clothes aren’t ‘throwaway’

TikTok’s algorithms excel at surfacing a constantly renewing supply of subcultures for its users to gape at—remember that brief period when everyone was obsessed with sea shanties?—and last week, it was sorority recruitment season at the University of Alabama’s turn in the spotlight. It’s a world dominated by thin, wealthy, white women, and in many of the most viral #BamaRush videos, one or more aspiring sorority members fitting that description shows off her outfits for the camera, ticking off where each clothing item or accessory came from. For TikTok users and onlookers who aren’t Southern or college-aged, the retailers these women rattled off became one of the most fascinating aspects of the whole phenomenon: What the hell, for example, is Shein, and how did every single ’Bama freshman know to shop there? Do they really sell cute clothes at a place called the “Pants Store?” Should you know who Kendra Scott is? Can shoes be geese?