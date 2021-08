STANDARD VAPE CORPORATION (OTC PINK:SVAP) Uhlandstrasse 165/166, Berlin 10719, Federal Republic of Germany. June 30, 2021 (the 'Reporting Period') Standard Vape Corporation ('SVAP' or the 'Corporation') wishes to inform stockholders, the market and the investment community that it has today published its unaudited, consolidated financial statements for the quarter- and half-year ended June 30, 2021 in accordance with the requirements of OTC Markets' OTCIQ Basic Disclosure Guidelines as updated February, 2021. The Corporation is unable to publish its financial statements in the customary way via the OTC Markets portal because, following a change of control of which OTC Markets has been apprised, it awaits the issue by OTC Markets of new filer codes to the Corporation's incoming management and advisors.