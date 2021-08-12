UK to have clinical trial assessing dose levels of J&J vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The University of Kentucky is one of about 20 sites nationwide selected for a clinical trial to assess dose levels of a Johnson & Johnson booster shot. UK HealthCare physician/scientist Dr. Richard Greenberg, who is serving as principal investigator for the trial, says it will be open to those who participated in last year’s trial of the one-dose Janssen/J&J vaccine, as well as those who have received the two-dose Pfizer version. Those who received the two-dose Moderna vaccine are not eligible.