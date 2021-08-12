Thrice Unleashes Electric New Single “Robot Soft Exorcism”
In July, Thrice dropped their single “Scavengers,” the first song off their upcoming album, Horizons/East. Today, the California-based band shared their newest single, “Robot Soft Exorcism.” The song offers another taste of their upcoming release, which is set to drop on September 17th via Epitaph Records. In March, the band shared some photos from their work in the studio, raising the anticipation of their fans.music.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0