Thrice Unleashes Electric New Single “Robot Soft Exorcism”

Couple cool tunes for your switched-on ears, that’s all. It’s a seven-minute seven-inch bringing two new tracks from the Cali/Minnesota-based four-piece Black Satori, but with the backing of Echodelick Records — see also: Lammping, Chino Burga, Mike Vest, etc. — diving in was an all the more enticing prospect, and I don’t regret it. With ’60s garage jangle and original-era blues-rock fuzz, psychedelia and purposefully stripped-down structure, there’s a lot being delivered in “Electric Kiss” than is being asked of the listener. Same holds true of “3 Minutes,” which, yes, is three minutes long (3:20, actually) and shifts to artsier rock with jazzy drums and howling guitar noise in the verse but but offsets this with a classic, near-rockabilly churn that’s answered later through a make-it-sing solo.