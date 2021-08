From my perspective as a left-of-center outlier in a mostly conservative part of the county, it’s not just liberal transplants from points north and south who are bringing change to Frederick. It’s also moderate conservatives alarmed at the growing extremism and anything-goes battle tactics of their party. Unless I’m mistaken, they’re also among the many others who are thinking seriously, if a little uneasily, about the evidence-based information and professionally supported opinions in Karl Bickel’s Aug. 7 column. [“It is time to put public safety ahead of politics”]