IMPD officer, two others shot and wounded in northeast side shooting

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Indy's west side
A man was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Man killed in hit-and-run on east side of Indianapolis
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred late Sunday night.
Mishawaka, IN|Posted byWRTV
FBI, police searching for missing 11-month-old last seen in Mishawaka
The FBI has joined the search for a missing 11-month-old who was last seen Saturday in Mishawaka and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Five firefighters injured battling vacant house fire ruled an arson
Five firefighters are recovering at a local hospital after they fell through the floor of a vacant house fire they were battling in Fountain Square.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Man dead, four injured after early morning shooting
One man is dead and four others were injured after being shot early Saturday morning on the city's northwest side.
Public Safety|Posted byWRTV
Police: 2 dead after shooting in Cumberland
Cumberland Police say two people died after a shooting Saturday night.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
IMPD asking for help locating missing 26-year-old woman
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's helping in locating a 26-year-old woman.
Elkhart County, IN|Posted byWRTV
Silver Alert declared for missing teen from Elkhart County
A Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old female last seen Tuesday morning in Nappanee.
Monroe County, IN|Posted byWRTV
Police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated in Monroe County
Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Brian Joseph Hedger, 38, on I-69 just south of the Kinser Pike overpass around 2 a.m., MCSO stated in a release.
Spartanburg County, SC|Posted byWRTV
Community comes together to support families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash
The Fishers community is mourning and remembering three teenagers who were killed by an alleged drunk driver in South Carolina earlier this week.
Spartanburg County, SC|Posted byWRTV
3 teens from Fishers killed by alleged drunken driver in South Carolina
Three teens from Fishers were killed when an alleged drunken driver crashed into them head-on early Monday morning in South Carolina, according to authorities in South Carolina.
Anderson, IN|Posted byWRTV
Silver Alert cancelled for missing man from Madison County
A Silver Alert is cancelled for a 79-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon in Anderson.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
IMPD investigates homicide on city's west side
Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on the city's west side.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
4 shot, 2 in critical condition, after Wednesday shootings in Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people are in critical condition and one person is in stable condition after three shootings across the city.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Man charged with murder in 2017 homicide case
A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the February 2017 death of a woman whose body was found in the White River.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Woman declared missing in Indianapolis found safe, IMPD says
A missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Law Enforcement|Posted byWRTV
Columbus police arrest teen for 'non-specific' threat following school lockdown
The Columbus Police Department was made aware of a "non-specific" threat of violence involving a gun at an undisclosed time on Tuesday morning, according to investigators.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on East 56th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on East 56th Street near Brendon Way Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Monroe County, IN|Posted byWRTV
Sheriff: 1 airlifted after Monroe County school bus crash, 3 others injured
The Monroe County School Corporation bus was carrying four people, three students and the driver, at the time of the crash, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Illinois State|Posted byWRTV
Illinois woman, 4-month-old victims of crash in White County following police chase identified
Two people who were killed in a crash following a police pursuit in White County on Sunday night have been identified by the coroner, according to Indiana State Police.
