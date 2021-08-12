Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

IID warns of new phone scam targeting customers

By Adonis Albright
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mibJ7_0bP7JTid00
Imperial Irrigation District
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RhRi_0bP7JTid00

Investigators asking customers for any info to help shut down scam calls

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is warning customers of a new scam with threats of cutting off your power if you don't pay up.

In a statement Wednesday, the IID said scammers have been using a fake number which seems legitimate to target customers, and so far it's been working.

Roughly 15-20 customers a day have been contacting the IID to make sure their power will stay on.

"We appreciate our customers who care about their electric service and are trying to take action," said Marcy Rivera, who leads the district's Claims and Investigations Unit. "But customers who are concerned about their electric account need to directly connect with the district's Customer Call Center where our representatives are ready and able to help."

The rule of thumb is if the call sounds suspicious, it most likely is.

Investigators have notified law enforcement and are asking customers to provide any information that can help shut down the scam calls.

The Call Center can be reached toll free at 1-800-303-7756 or locally at 1-760-335-3640. Please have your account information handy when you do. Customers can speak with a representative about the status of their bill and report any problems or concerns. More information can be found on the IID's website.

The post IID warns of new phone scam targeting customers appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
888
Followers
423
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iid#Iid#Imperial#The Call Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Fairborn, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

SCAM ALERT: Local police department warns of phone scam

Fairborn — The Fairborn Police Department has issued a warning about a phone scam that is hitting the area. According to the Fairborn Police Department, victims have been reporting that the scammer is claiming to be from the Fairborn Police Department Records Section. The scammer informed the victim that he...
Public SafetyNewsChannel 36

BBB warns of new scam on the rise

(WENY)-- The Better Business is Bureau is warning of a popular scam they are seeing with QR codes companies use to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. Scammers will send you an email, or direct message on social media, or a text message that includes a...
Texarkana, ARKTAL

Texarkana police warn residents about new phone scam

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Police are warning residents about a new phone scam that has surfaced in the Texarkana area. According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, they have received several few reports about a scam that seems to be targeting the elderly. The scammer calls and says they are with the Texarkana Police Department. The scammer may also say that you have won some money or that you need to pay a fine.
Clark County, WAChannel 6000

Authorities warn of Clark County phone scam

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County residents should be wary of a scam phone call in which the caller identifies themselves as a member of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say. The unknown individual has reportedly been using actual names from the office, saying “you” need to contact them...
Frederick County, VAtheriver953.com

FCSO warns of a scam

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) warns of yet another scam. Scammers have been able to hack email addresses and are sending out request for money. The request may be asking for funds for an unexpected death or a family member in trouble with the law. Law enforcement suggest verifying all...
Public Safetynewspressnow.com

Evergy continues to warn customers of possible scam calls

Evergy is continuing to warn customers of possible scam calls due to multiple complaints. Phone scams involving individuals contacting customers posing as Evergy representatives have been an issue for the company for some time. It’s something the company continues to make customers aware of. “It’s something that we’ve been monitoring...
Dodge City, KSKWCH.com

Dodge City police warn of scam targeting businesses

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A caller posing as a Dodge City police officer carried out a scam targeting a local business. The Dodge City Police Department is investigating after it says the scammer called a business and told an employee that police were with the business owner. Instructions from the scammer involved attempts to steal from the business, as well as the employee.
Cell PhonesSeattle Times

Top phone scams and how to avoid them

Finances FYI is a weekly series providing straightforward finance tips and best practices to help improve financial literacy. That mobile phone that you carry around in your pocket brings you fast access to a galaxy of information and entertainment. Oh, you can make calls and text, too!. But with all...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s A New Scam Buffalo Employees Should Be Aware Of

This scam is real, I even know someone personally that got caught off guard by a simple text message that seemed pretty normal in nature, but the only thing is, there is normally something that is not totally right when someone sounds a little too desperate over the phone. According to wivb.com, this latest scam is one you should be aware of. The scam targets employees that are working remotely. It is called the "Boss Scam". Here's how it works, the scammer will send out a common text or an email requesting a gift card due to a purported work emergency.
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Roseville Police on How to Spot and Avoid Phone Scams

Roseville, Calif.- More of us are working from home and spending more time on our cellphones, laptops, and electronic devices. Phone scammers and cyber criminals are finding creative ways to steal your information, use your personal information, or get you to send them money. Here are a few ways scammers...
Beaver County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County Sheriff’s Office Warning Of Phone Scam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam that is claiming the person missed federal jury duty and could be arrested. According to the office, a woman in Montgomery County called to say she received a call saying she missed jury duty and needed to contact the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office or be arrested. The voicemail instructed her to call a phone number and extension – once she called that number, she received a call from a different number and did not answer, causing her to contact the police. The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that if they get a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement, hang up and call the number back to confirm it is actually a law enforcement agency. They also have said that in the past, their number has been cloned so caller ID might be misleading.
Chicopee, MAWWLP 22News

Scam targets unemployment insurance claims

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning that identity thieves are targeting millions of people nationwide with scam phishing texts aimed at stealing personal information, unemployment benefits, or both. If you’re collecting unemployment benefits, don’t be fooled by a text that asks you to click a...
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

RCAS warns of possible new scam

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Area Schools are alerting parents of a possible new scam, though no reports of it has been made in the district. Parents across the state report they are receiving letters or emails from their child’s school district, stating they are requiring the student to be tested for COVID-19. The letters go on to request information like social security numbers and dates of birth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy