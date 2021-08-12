Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Dolores Huerta Foundation to build community center

By Rosaura Simone, 23ABC, JaNell Gore, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045duh_0bP7JQ4S00

Friday, a local foundation was awarded $15 million to build the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural center in Downtown Bakersfield.

It will be a multicultural community center complex, covering an entire city block on 21st street, and will provide several resources.

“I am standing here today, Dolores, next to you, because you have demonstrated with your life as a woman, as a mother, and as a sister how to powerfully, stand, and disobey when the whole world says bow. Si se puede Dolores,” said Leticia Perez, Kern County Supervisor.

Si se puede (yes, you can) rang throughout a press conference as each speaker presented. Speakers included, 32nd district state assembly member Rudy Salas who obtained $15 million from state funding for the cultural center.

“It's gonna also have like a child care facility. It’s gonna have a place for anybody who needs help with county service city services. They’re gonna be able to be that hub of transition and change and of resources for our community,” said Rudy Salas.

Officials also say the center will provide classes to get citizenship and financial literacy including, the self-help federal credit union, which was established to help create and protect ownership and economic opportunity for all.

“We want to honor the people who made the valley what it is today which, are the people who built it," said Dolores Huerta.

High school senior Alex Fan, a youth leader at the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said he could not be more excited about this building.

“I'm so excited because it's going to be able to empower youth all over central valley and bring us together and have conferences and workshops and it's just really exciting for all the youth of Kern County," said Fan.

Comments / 2

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolores Huerta
Person
Rudy Salas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bring Us Together#Charity#The Dolores Huerta Peace#Justice Cultural#Kern County Supervisor#State Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Kern County, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Door-to-door vaccines are being offered

Earlier this year, Bakersfield College students began participating in the statewide “Get Out the Vaccine” project, utilizing canvassers to share vaccine knowledge, information, and awareness with residents living throughout the zip codes of 93307 and 93301.

Comments / 2

Community Policy