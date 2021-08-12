Florida Man Climbs Out Of Truck Window On The Highway To Grab A Beer From The Back

Name that state?

If you guessed Florida, you guessed right.

Granted, 99 times out of 100, anytime there’s some weird, dangerous, “methed up” shit on the internet, the easy money is on Florida being the locale.

I drove down to Disney World as kid, all the way from the shithole state of Illinois. 17 hours in the back of a minivan at 8 years old… what the hell were my parents thinking?

Anyways, I remember this more than I remember Mickey Mouse, but the very first thing I saw when I crossed the state line was a pickup truck barreling down the highway with a shirtless old man sitting on a $5 lawn chain in the truck bed with a beer in his hand and a bag of peanuts in his lap.

Dangerous? You bet your ass it was, but this old dude looked like he seen some shit, maybe went to Nam, who knows… All I know is that he was living the fuck out of life, not a care in the world. Just a cold beer, and the warm Florida breeze blowing through what little hair he had left. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.

Anyways, I’d like to think that this bozo just might be his grandson.

Riding down I-75, just outside of Tampa, dude gets a hankerin’ for a tasty alcoholic beverage, a cold snack if you will. Only problem is the cold snacks are in the back of the truck.

“No problem, let me just climb out this here winduh, and snag one from the cooler.”

And he did it…

And he didn’t die…

Welcome to Florida.