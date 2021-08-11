Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum set for Oct. 14

KANE – The Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum is pleased to announce that Andrea Korman, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), will present an update on the latest developments of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in cervids (deer family) in Pennsylvania on Oct. 14, 2021. This presentation is particularly relevant now that CWD is found north of Interstate-80. Korman is a native of southwestern Pennsylvania and enjoys hunting, fishing, and hiking with her family at their cabin in Jefferson County. Korman completed her B.S. degree in Biology and Environmental Science at Dickinson College in 2009 and her M.S. in Zoology in 2013 while doing research on bats at Oklahoma State University. After graduation with her M.S., Korman worked in different regions of the country with different wildlife species – waterfowl in Oklahoma, alligators in Texas, bighorn sheep in Colorado, and tiger salamanders in California.