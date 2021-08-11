Enjoying a belated Fun Day in Fredonia
After being rained out June 26, the Fredonia Family Fun Day returned at Fireman’s Park and Oak Park with better weather Saturday, Aug. 7. Events included a bags tournament, home run derby, fireworks, kickball game and exhibition ball games between youth leagues and parents. Above, a parent found himself in a pickle during a game against an Ozaukee Warriors youth softball team. Below, Barb’s Pub and Grub owner Barb Robillard dished up a brat with Marissee Ter Maat.ozaukeepress.com
