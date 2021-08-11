Fossil Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “