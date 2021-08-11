Cancel
Fossil Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter. The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share. The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $410.9 million...

www.thenewstribune.com

Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: DarioHealth Q2 Earnings

Shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.68), which beat the estimate of ($0.85). Revenue of $5,261,000 rose by 194.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Immersion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) rose 2.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 666.67% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.16. Revenue of $11,010,000 higher by 94.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,370,000.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$253.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $253.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.10 million to $255.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Staffing 360 (STAF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Staffing 360 (STAF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share. This compares to loss of $3.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -34.21%. A quarter...
Financial ReportsTacoma News Tribune

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 8 cents per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. NetApp posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Agilent Technologies Q3 Revenues Rise 26 Percent

NEW YORK – Agilent Technologies reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its third quarter revenues rose 26 percent year over year. The firm said its core revenues, which excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures in the past 12 months, rose 21 percent in Q3.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Agilent Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) fell 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share were up 41.03% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.99. Revenue of $1,586,000,000 rose by 25.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,540,000,000. Guidance. Q4...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenue In-Line

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.32, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.6 billion.
modernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

