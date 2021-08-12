Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Pablo Picasso artwork to be auctioned off in Las Vegas

By Ross DiMattei
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzYOS_0bP7HSuK00

How much would you pay for a Picasso painting? In a couple of months, we'll get a better idea of the price tag when Las Vegas hosts one of the most expensive art auctions of all time.

On Oct. 23, get ready to break the bank at the Bellagio. 11 authentic pieces by Pablo Picasso art, estimated to be worth more than $100 million dollars in total, will hit the auction block in honor of Pablo Picasso's 140th birthday.

"Pablo Picasso, without a doubt, is the most important and famous artist of the 20th century," said Brett Maly, President of Art encounter and a well-known art appraiser in Las Vegas. "You're going to get a wide variety of period, you're going to get a wide variety of subject matter, you're going to get a wide variety of media. So you get a little bit of everything that makes Picasso great in this auction," said Maly.

The art is owned by MGM Resorts Int. but will be sold by Sotheby's, in what the companies are calling the largest and most significant fine art auction to ever take place in Las Vegas.

"I don't think that's hyperbole at all. There's really no doubt about it. It is and will be the most important art auction to ever occur here in Las Vegas," said Maly.

From paintings to works on paper to ceramics, Maly says these 11 masterpieces span Picasso's life and showcase his diverse art skill set.

"Running from about 1919 through to about 1970 shortly before his passing. So really you get all facets of his career, from the infancy of cubism all the way through to his last few days, so that's exciting," said Maly.

When asked why they plan to sell these priceless Picassos, MGM Resorts’ Chief Hospitality Officer Ari Kastrati sent a statement that reads, “Through a series of sales and acquisitions, MGM Resorts will diversify its artistic works to ensure our extensive public fine art collection more closely mirrors our company’s strong corporate beliefs around diversity and inclusion, and accurately reflects who we are made up of as a company as well as the guests we welcome daily. We plan to reshape our collection to be even more inclusive, providing a showcase for women, artists of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, and artists with disabilities – voices currently under-represented in our portfolio, and in the world generally.”

It's worth noting that at least one of these works was once owned by Steve Wynn, the casino mogul who was accused of sexual misconduct three years ago , allegations he has denied.

RELATED: Another Picasso owned by Steve Wynn damaged

Maly fully expects these Picasso pieces will fetch a fortune.

"The one that I'm most excited about is the portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter, who was Picasso's muse and lover and really inspired a lot of his portrait works of the 1930s. And some of those works have been some of his most collected and coveted throughout the years. I would not be surprised if that work ended up north of $100 million dollars which would be exciting, especially right here in Las Vegas," said Maly.

The exhibition will run Oct. 21-24 at the Bellagio with the auction taking place on Oct. 23.

There will be some other luxury items on exhibit like cars, jewelry, and watches. If you'd like to learn more, click this link.

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Pablo Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auctions#Mgm Resorts Int#Sotheby#Mgm Resorts#Lgbtqia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Las Vegas, NVthemusicuniverse.com

Gene Simmons debuting artwork in Las Vegas

Simmons joins forces with Animazing Gallery to introduce his never-before-seen collection. KISS founder Gene Simmons has joined forces with Nicholas Leone of Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas for the debut of Gene Simmons ArtWorks October 14th through 16th. The gallery showing will include a broad variety of artwork by Simmons – from sketches and drawings to small and large format paintings.
Visual Artvegas24seven.com

MGM RESORTS AND SOTHEBY’S COLLABORATE ON SPECIAL AUCTION OF MASTERWORKS BY PABLO PICASSO FROM THE MGM RESORTS FINE ART COLLECTION, PRESENTED LIVE AT BELLAGIO OCTOBER 23

MGM RESORTS AND SOTHEBY’S COLLABORATE ON SPECIAL AUCTION OF MASTERWORKS BY PABLO PICASSO FROM THE MGM RESORTS FINE ART COLLECTION, PRESENTED LIVE AT BELLAGIO OCTOBER 23. MGM Resorts to Reshape Public Fine Art Portfolio, Enhancing Focus on Diversity and Inclusion. Luxury Auction Pre-Sale Exhibition Curated by Sotheby’s, Spanning Jewelry, Watches,...
LifestyleBBC

Picasso masterpieces to go on sale in blockbuster auction

Some 11 Picasso paintings and works owned by casino and hotel group MGM Resorts in Las Vegas are due to go up for auction in October. The sale include five paintings, some of which were displayed at the Bellagio hotel's Picasso restaurant, and whose combined worth is estimated at $100m.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Robb Report

MGM Resorts Is Auctioning Off $100 Million in Picasso Paintings This Fall

The American hotel chain MGM Resorts announced today its plans to sell off a group of works by Pablo Picasso at an auction in Las Vegas later this year. Facilitated by Sotheby’s, the sale will take place as a live-streamed evening auction at the city’s iconic Bellagio hotel on October 23, with the 11 offered works by the Spanish modernist expected to fetch a collective $100 million. The decision to sell its Picasso collection is a move on MGM’s part to restructure its public-facing art collection and focus on presenting works by more diverse artists. Ari Kastrati, MGM Resorts’ chief hospitality officer,...
Entertainmentkunm.org

A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO (Hour One)

On Sunday, August 15th KUNM's Radio Theater presents Hour One of "A Weekend with Pablo Picasso" from LA Theaterworks. In this one-man tour-de-force based on Picasso's writings, playwright/performer Herbert Siguenza takes on the role of the legendary artist, inviting the listener into Picasso's private studio for an intimate and revealsing weekend as he prepares to deliver six new works to a buyer on Monday morning.
Entertainmenthiconsumption.com

Sotheby’s Teams Up With MGM Resorts On An Impressive Picasso Auction

Spanish painter Pablo Picasso was almost certainly the most famous and influential artist of the 20th century, with his name being as recognizable as the Renaissance greats and his works changing the course of abstract art. You probably thought you’d never have the opportunity of owning an authentic Picasso of your own, but Sotheby’s and MGM Resorts are giving you that chance.
MuseumsIdaho8.com

Dozens of Nazi-looted artworks are exhibiting in New York

Dozens of artworks once stolen from Jewish collectors by the Nazis in the 1930s and ’40s will be exhibited in New York starting on Friday. Taken before and during World War II, the paintings being displayed at Manhattan’s Jewish Museum include works by European greats Pablo Picasso, Camille Pissarro and Paul Cézanne.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

‘Absinthe’ in Las Vegas is absolutely intoxicating

It’s a question anyone who’s lived long enough in Las Vegas is eventually asked by their guests: “If you could only see one show while you’re in town, which one would it be?” For at least the last 10 years, that answer more often than not is probably Absinthe, a one-of-a-kind production in a one-of-a-kind venue that has been drawing rave reviews since it debuted on the Strip in 2011. It’s the kind of show you can’t wait to tell everyone about once you’ve seen it.
Des Moines, IAdmcityview.com

Paper pizza from Las Vegas

The most elaborate installation in years at the Des Moines Art Center runs through Oct. 24. Justin Favela is a 34-year-old artist of Guatemalan and Mexico heritage who was born and raised in Las Vegas. That is a lot of stimulus to begin a career in the arts. Des Moines Art Center curator Laura Burkhalter first ran across his work seven years ago when visiting Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas. That museum, headed by Alice Walton, runs far ahead of its population weight in innovation. He was part of a “state of the arts” exhibition there. Two years later, Burkhalter saw more of his work in a Fridamania exhibition at the Denver Museum of Art. At that time, she started talks with him about a one-person show in Des Moines.
reviewjournal.com

LAS VEGAS COIN COMPANY We...

We BUY/Pay CASH for; Coins, COLLECTIBLES, Jewelry Watches & Items of Value. Gold Jewelry Broken & Mismatched Jewelry Sterling Silver Sets Watches & Diamonds. We Buy Coins, Currency, Proof/Mint Sets Graded Coins, Silver Dollars $500/$1000 Bills Autographs, Antiques, Lladro/Hummel/Baccarat-Lalique, Medals, Disney, Diecast, Sports Cards & Comics, Vintage Toys, Zippos & More! We Also Buy & Sell Gold, Silver, Platinum Come See Us In a Safe Location for a Fair, No Pressure Quote & Get Paid Cash! Las Vegas Coin Company 9555 S. EASTERN AVE.
Visual ArtByrdie

30 Tattoos That Are Truly Works of Art

There are museums all over the world that are homes to thousands of paintings and sculptures that have defined the art world throughout history. From Van Gogh's famous post-impressionist paintings to Michelangelo's Renaissance work, these famous artworks have become more than things to look at—they've become part of our greater culture.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Experience a little Italy in Las Vegas

Although it may seem as if there aren’t as many Italian joints in Las Vegas as in other cities, you’ll be surprised at just how many there really are. Even though most of the resorts have just one or two Italian-themed restaurants, The Venetian and The Grand Canal Shoppes have many more. Among them are Buddy V’s Ristorante (702.607.2355), with family-themed dishes from Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro including Grandma’s Meatballs and My Wife’s Eggplant Parm, and an L-shaped dining room with large windows looking over the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain. Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano (702.414.1222) in The Venetian’s restaurant row features hand-made pasta that is exceptional, while sister restaurant Brera Osteria (702.414.1227) celebrates the idea of the apertivo and, with its St. Mark’s Square location, is a perfect place to stop for a spritz and a snack before indulging in hand-made pasta like gnocchi with arugula pesto or The Vince pizza with mozzarella, burrata, mortadella and orange zest. Across the square is Mercato della Pescheria (702.837.0309), serving up seafood with Italian flair.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Psycho Las Vegas unleashes hell

Some of music’s most extreme bands will converge on the Las Vegas Strip this week for an annual festival that always delivers the high-powered goods over a three-day period: The Psycho Las Vegas festival. Dozens of bands are part of this year’s festival, highlighted by American metal groups Deafheaven, pictured, and Danzig. And while the perception might be that this festival is only for the head-banging crowd, think again: The bill also features pop/rock band The Flaming Lips, rapper GZA, and rocker Ty Segall, all of whom are known for their wide-ranging discographies.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Bieber & Friends return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Singer Justin Bieber will make another stop in Las Vegas, according to his Twitter account. “I’m heading to Vegas and taking some friends,” was posted. Bieber & Friends will be at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 7 – 10, 2021 for three days and nights with...
Las Vegas, NVBLABBERMOUTH.NET

It's Official: Second KISS Las Vegas Residency To Kick Off In December

KISS will kick off its long-rumored second Las Vegas residency at the end of the year. The news of KISS's return to Las Vegas was broken by the band's bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons during an interview at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes, previewing his "ArtWorks" collection of paintings and sketches.
Las Vegas, NVBrewbound.com

CraftHaus Partners with Psycho Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Local favorite CraftHaus Brewery is proudly releasing an exclusive, limited edition brew in collaboration with Psycho Entertainment for the second year. Psycho, a crushable Helles Lager, will be available as limited draft at both CraftHaus taprooms and on tap as well as in 16 ounce cans throughout all the Psycho Las Vegas events property wide at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino August 19-23, 2021.
Visual Artartsy.net

Artsy Insider: The Most In-Demand Artists in July 2021

Welcome to Artsy Insider. This week, I’m looking at the artists who had the biggest jumps in demand on the platform in July, sharing a collection featuring their work, and taking a close look at the markets for two of those artists: the prolific stringsmith. Chiharu Shiota. , and. Ha...

Comments / 0

Community Policy