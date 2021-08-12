Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Cyclists call for safer roads across Denver

By Adi Guajardo
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pRiR_0bP7HK5k00

DENVER — Take a drive around Denver, and it won’t take long to spot a ghost bike, which represent lives lost while riding.

Each year, about 2% of vehicle crash deaths are bicyclists, and since 1975 deaths have tripled for cyclists 20 and older, according to a 2019 study.

Over the years, cycling kicked into gear, and the pandemic peddled a boom in the bike world. With more wheels on the streets, sharing the road is more vital than ever.

“I have been run into, my wife has been run into, my son-in-law had a concussion from someone running into him,” Tom Calarke said.

He started riding to work in 1973, and the experienced rider keeps his head on a swivel.

“I have to look out for cars opening their doors, I have to look out for cars that aren’t looking,” Calarke said.

A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that pedalcyclist fatalities in urban areas increased by 49% between 2010 and 2019.

In Denver, the number of bicyclists killed in a crash has fluctuated over the years. Data from the cit y Crash Data Dashboard , which goes back to 2013, shows in 2018 six cyclists died; between 2013 and 2021, 21 bikers died in a crash and 273 were seriously injured during the same time frame.

Megan Hottman, an attorney for cyclists, said the statistics reflected are often underreported.

“A lot of times, law enforcement does refuse to respond, especially if there is no video or photo footage where it’s just him vs her type of a story,” Hottman said.

Hottman was hit while riding her bike in 2019. She suffered a torn ligament in her left knee and a concussion.

During the pandemic, when fewer people were on the road, Hottman felt safe riding, but says that it all changed when the city began to reopen.

“The tone of vehicular traffic on the roads has become very concerning, drivers seem more aggressive,” Hottman said.

She says a majority of her clients are hurt by distracted drivers or people speeding. Her friend Gewn Inglis, a beloved cyclist and road race champion, was killed while riding near her home in Lakewood in May. Hottman painted a ghost bike for Inglis.

“She was a friend to so many people that her death has touched people nationwide,” Hottman said.

She now represents Inglis’ family.

Jill Locantore, the executive director of Denver Streets Partnership, is part of a coalition that fights for people-friendly streets. She said it’s no secret streets are dangerous by design and were primarily created to move as many vehicles as fast as possible without bicyclists or pedestrians in mind.

Many streets throughout Denver lack bike lanes. It’s a problem the city is aware of. To help mitigate the problem, Denver’s Vision Zero program is focused on making streets safer by carving out spaces for bike lanes and creating a bigger gap between cars and cyclists.

“They built 40 miles of new bike lanes, which is more than they have in any previous year, but we’ve got 5,000 miles of streets in the City of Denver, and a vast majority of them are not safe,” Locantore said.

She says even one death is too many.

“Any traffic fatality in our city streets is unacceptable because we know how to prevent traffic fatalities. We know how to design our streets to be safe for everybody,” Locantore said.

Cyclists say with climate change now at the forefront, it’s time to switch gears and make bike safety a priority.

Colorado law requires drivers to give bicyclists a three-foot buffer when passing, and last year a law passed requiring drivers to yield to cyclists in bike lanes.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Cyclist#Urban Areas#Vision Zero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Wyoming

Be extra careful when traveling down this road. Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.
Congress & CourtsThegardenisland.com

Schatz introduces safer-streets bill for pedestrians, cyclists

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen.Brian Schatz introduced last week new legislation to improve road-safety standards and make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. “For too long, transportation policy has been focused on how we can fit more cars on our roads. But that isn’t the only way people travel. My bill will make it safer for everyone to use our streets — whether it’s on foot or on a bike,” said Schatz, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Housing and Transportation, in a statement.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Along for the Ride: Grand Illinois Bike Tour, safer crossing at Wilke, Lake-Cook roads

Bezos can have his weightless fun. A brisk 15 to 20 mph cycle is excitement enough for me. Re-entry is simple, safe, too, just flicking down the kickstand. Green lighting this column last July, the Daily Herald launched me into the bike writing ether, letting me report regularly with biking safety the underlying thrust. Last year my worry was topic, not riding, exhaustion. Surprisingly, my own biking stimulated ideas, not just endorphins. Any anxiety I'd run out simply vanished.
CyclingFreethink

Cyclists’ stress levels could improve road safety

Rather than waiting for multiple crashes to happen at a location before intervening to improve road safety, a new study suggests we can identify dangerous areas proactively — by measuring cyclist stress levels as they navigate city streets. The challenge: When designing a city’s transportation infrastructure, urban planners must balance...
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Brownsville police produce video for cyclists on road safety

The Brownsville Police Department is making a video to showcase how cyclists and bikers should share the road. “We’re basically going to do an instructional video for anybody that has any type of questions in regards to what they’re supposed to do as a cyclist or as a driver,” police spokesman J.J. Treviño said. “So this way they can better see it and have a better understanding.”
TrafficKMOV

Driving Towards Safer Roads with Brown and Crouppen

You might think empty roads during the Pandemic would've been a good thing for people's driving habits, WRONG! It actually encouraged more people to speed and drive recklessly, and fatalities increased as well. Ed Herman with Brown and Crouppen, along with MODOT, offers four areas of emphasis that passengers and drivers can use to make Missouri roads safer.
Carstheridgewoodblog.net

Tesla Autopilot

DETROIT — Jul 12, 2016, 4:45 PM ET. Federal investigators looking into electric car maker Tesla Motors’ Autopilot system after a fatal crash in Florida are zeroing in on the limitations of the system and how it reacts when obstacles cross its path. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on...
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Idaho

Be extra careful when traveling down this road. Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Idaho

Be extra careful when traveling down this road. Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Wyoming

Be extra careful when traveling down this road. Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy