Crawford County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Taylor A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MACON, SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD, NORTHWESTERN SCHLEY AND TAYLOR COUNTIES THROUGH 1015 PM EDT At 934 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Butler. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds 40 to 50 mph...frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Butler, Reynolds, Ideal, Rupert, Charing, Garden Valley, Wesley Church, Hicks, Fickling Mill and Potterville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

