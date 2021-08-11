2 Killed When Car Crashes Into St. Louis River
This story was originally published Aug. 10, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed when a vehicle plunged into the St. Louis River near Cloquet Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 80-year-old Steven Kimber of Carlton was driving a Ford Explorer south on Interstate 35 when the vehicle left the highway and entered the river just after noon.
Steven Kimber and his passenger, identified as 78-year-old Barbara Kimber, were killed in the crash.
