Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 642 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Falcon Field Airport, or near East Mesa, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Gilbert, East Mesa, Freestone Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Fiesta Mall, Downtown Mesa, Usery Mountain Park and Superstition Springs Mall. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 177 and 189. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 171 and 176, and between mile markers 181 and 193. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 14 and 29. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH