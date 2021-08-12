Flash Flood Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTY At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms producing heavy rain have moved out of the the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mosquero, Variadero, Trujillo, Trementina and Bell Ranch. This includes the following highways State Road 104 between Mile Markers 30 and 54. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
