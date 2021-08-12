Flash Flood Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTY At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms producing heavy rain have moved out of the the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mosquero, Variadero, Trujillo, Trementina and Bell Ranch. This includes the following highways State Road 104 between Mile Markers 30 and 54. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Taylorsville, or 5 miles west of Love Valley, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Alexander and northwestern Iredell Counties, including the following locations... Vashti and Hiddenite. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty North to Northeast Winds tonight into Wednesday .Winds are forecast to shift to the northeast tonight and Wednesday, with continued low afternoon humidity and poor overnight recoveries outside of valleys. These winds will ease a bit on Wednesday over the ridges, but will spread into the valleys. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph expected along exposed ridges late tonight through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds will ease somewhat later Wednesday, but will expand across the valleys. * HUMIDITY...Poor recoveries in the low 30`s tonight, especially over higher slopes and ridgetops. RH in the teens is expected again Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Western Uinta Basin and Western Uinta Mountains. * Through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area late this afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Through 3 AM Tonight. * WINDS...North or becoming North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * LIGHTNING...Isolated thunder is possible tonight. * IMPACTS...New fire starts will spread rapidly.
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane; San Juan The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Juan County in southeastern Utah Central Kane County in southern Utah * Until midnight MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the upper headwaters of Warm Creek and Last Chance Creek. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional heavy rainfall is expected to move over Croton Canyon, in addition to continuing across the headwaters of Warm Creek and Last Chance Creek. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Powell. This includes the following streams and drainages Warm Creek, Last Chance Creek, and Croton Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Schleicher County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Schleicher County in west central Texas Northeastern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding of creeks and low water crossings. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2596 And Ranch Road 864 and Us-277 Near The Sutton-Schleicher County Line. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 AM MST. * At 1123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eloy, Saddlebrooke, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Breathitt County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Lee, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Lee; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 430 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Campton, Simpson, Buckhorn, Chenowee, Yeadon, Guerrant, Gentry, Oakdale, Elkatawa, Copebranch, Turkey, War Creek, Lawson, Jetts Creek, Frozen Creek, Canoe, Curt, Fivemile and Sebastian`s Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 03:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Central Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Central burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 600 AM MST. * At 351 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Central Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Central Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Central Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Central Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, New River, Cave Creek and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 225 and 234. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, Rodger Creek, Little Squaw Creek, New River, Cottonwood Creek, Deadman Wash and North Canyon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to diminish through the evening hours. Additional light to moderate rainfall will continue over the area for up to an hour. Please continue to heed any road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Thursday for portions of central Utah, northern Utah and southern Utah.
Avery County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Swain; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Graham, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains and Spartanburg. * Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * Tropical moisture in place across the region will continue to promote widespread heavy showers through late tonight. Rainfall totals through tonight will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians.
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Alleghany, southwestern Surry, northeastern Wilkes and central Yadkin Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 1145 PM EDT At 1114 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Traphill to near Buck Shoals. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkin Fairview Yadkinville Jonesville Dobson Boonville and East Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 04:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 418 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rain, with between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fresnal Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Alleghany NC County in northwestern North Carolina Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Grayson County in southwestern Virginia The City of Galax in southwestern Virginia * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Expect ponding of water on roads and flooding of poor drainage areas. Debris may be washed onto area highways from roadside ditches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock High rain rates are expected...resulting in flooding of poor drainage areas. Urban street flooding is also possible in Galax and Mount Airy.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY, SOUTHWESTERN DICKENS, GARZA, KENT, SOUTHEASTERN LYNN AND SOUTHERN STONEWALL COUNTIES At 149 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Justiceburg, Peacock and Grassland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Henderson County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across the region but widespread Minor to Moderate flooding is ongoing. The upper French Broad River and associated headwaters, Davidson River, Mud Creek, and Cane Creek have crested and are receding but extensive Minor to Moderate flooding continues, impacting widespread low-lying areas adjacent to these streams. The Little River, Mills River, and the central French Broad River from Blantyre to Fletcher continues to rise and new areas of Minor to Moderate flooding will develop over the next several hours. It will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Hendersonville, Brevard, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Rosman, Penrose, Brevard, Pisgah Forest, Blantyre, Mills River, Horse Shoe, Chimney Rock Village, Dupont State Forest, Looking Glass.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following area, Southwest Utah. * From 11 PM MDT this evening through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area this evening into Wednesday evening. There may be a decrease in rainfall rates Wednesday morning through early Wednesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, slickrock areas, small streams and normally dry washes. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Irion County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Irion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Irion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL IRION COUNTY At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen mainly near and just southeast of Mertzon . Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding of creeks, low water crossings and streets. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mertzon, Sherwood and Arden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Irion County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Irion by NWS

