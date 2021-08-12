Flash Flood Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 03:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Central Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Central burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 600 AM MST. * At 351 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Central Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Central Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Central Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Central Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, New River, Cave Creek and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 225 and 234. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, Rodger Creek, Little Squaw Creek, New River, Cottonwood Creek, Deadman Wash and North Canyon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE