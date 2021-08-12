Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Moreno’s Muscles: A local baseball coach and his fight against Muscular Dystrophy

By Rob Namnoum
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRmf5_0bP7GMg900

"I found out at the Children's Hospital four days before my 32nd birthday," says Mountain Lions baseball coach, Brian Moreno. His wife Amanda adds, "It was a really horrible day." When Brian Moreno was in his twenties he knew something was wrong, "When I was twenty I noticed that I didn't have as much muscle tone in my lower legs," says Brian Moreno. As Brian puts it he was chasing a diagnosis, "April 22nd 2014". That was the day he received some stunning news, "I never would have thought that they were going to tell me I had muscular dystrophy. It blew me away," says Brian Moreno. His wife Amanda says, "He actually called me on his way home. He just said that he was diagnosed and I said...I can't even hug you. I can't even be there for you,"

He was by himself when he learned that he has muscular dystrophy and he admits at times he has some honest thoughts, "Sometimes I think that I wish I didn't have muscular dystrophy but then part is like, if I never had it, I'd never know how strong I was and how strong my family is," says Brian Moreno.

His loving wife Amanda admires his incredible strength, "I find strength through his strength. He's a rock. Even if he gets weaker, he's still our rock," says Amanda Moreno.

What helps get through the day is coaching his sons Brayden and Luke in baseball and the support his receives, "Everybody I know that cares about me works really hard at trying to help me, my family," says Brian Moreno.

At times Brian has to use a bat as a cane, "I had to them, my boys, you know hey I'm gonna fall down now, so let's stand here and cry for a little bit, figure this thing out and then when I fall down just help me back up and we'll move forward," says Brian Moreno.

Getting back up and moving forward is all Brian wants to do because he knows that's all he can do, "Think about the bright side of what I'm still able to do. How long I was able to have a normal childhood. Just think about all the great things that you can still do. It could have been way worse. It could be way worse. It may get way worse. So just kind of enjoy the opportunity and what you have now," says Brian Moreno.

To donate to Moreno's muscles, click the link below.

https://mda.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.participant&participantID=37847&referrer=bfiphppage

The post Moreno’s Muscles: A local baseball coach and his fight against Muscular Dystrophy appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscular Dystrophy#Baseball Coach#Coaching#The Children S Hospital#Mountain Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden loses his fight with cancer at the age of 91

Florida State Seminoles legendary football coach Bobby Bowden passed away today, according to his son Terry. Bowden ranks second all time in Division 1 wins. “My father passed away peacefully early this morning with all six of his children and my mother here by his side,” Bowden’s son Terry said in a statement. “I couldn’t have asked for a better personal mentor than my father. He was a wonderful husband and father, who relied on his strong Christian faith to provide the foundation for his life. I also was fortunate to be raised by a football coach who had a reputation for coaching the right way his entire career. He was admired by everyone who played for him or coached against him.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Announce Update On Chris Bassitt After Scary Injury

On Tuesday night, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered every pitcher’s worst nightmare. In the bottom of the second inning, Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Unfortunately, Goodwin made hard contact and the ball came right back at Bassitt, who had little time to react. The ball hit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy