Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

State still offering $100 Walmart gift cards to get COVID-19 vaccine

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6TeI_0bP7GJ1y00

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The state is still offering $100 Walmart gift cards to anyone who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine site.

This initiative is offered through the Colorado Comeback Cash program. All Coloradans 12 years and older are eligible.

There will be several locations in August offering gift cards throughout Colorado.

Click here for a list of upcoming gift card vaccine sites . The list is updated by the state.

The post State still offering $100 Walmart gift cards to get COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Covid 19 Vaccine#Coloradans#Colorado Comeback Cash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Donations from Colorado Springs car dealership go to help new Family Success Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Larry H. Miller Dealerships are donating $10,000 each to Pikes Peak United Way and Angels of American's Fallen. On Wednesday the first check went out to the United Way. The money will help benefit two of their programs, one of which is the new Family Success Center opening next year. The post Donations from Colorado Springs car dealership go to help new Family Success Center appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Stakeout of Colorado Springs auto detail shop led to massive drug seizure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police had been looking into drug deals out of a local auto detail shop for two years, according to new documents obtained by KRDO, and that led to the seizure of pounds upon pounds of narcotics. We first reported the arrest of William Johns last week, when police The post Stakeout of Colorado Springs auto detail shop led to massive drug seizure appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

State-of-the-art training simulator puts Colorado Springs police officers through real life scenarios

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A new training simulator at the Colorado Springs Police Department Academy put officers in high-stress, realistic scenarios to emphasize de-escalation techniques and provide representative experiences to prepare officers for real-life situations. In the fall of 2019, the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs raised more than $147,000 to replace the department's old The post State-of-the-art training simulator puts Colorado Springs police officers through real life scenarios appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County vaccine urge patience after COVID-19 booster shots are authorized

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the federal government's authorization of booster shots, vaccine providers in Colorado Springs and El Paso County are cautioning for patience. Thursday, U.S. health regulators authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus. The post El Paso County vaccine urge patience after COVID-19 booster shots are authorized appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

USPS brings new package sorting machine to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - Preparing months in advance for the holiday season, the United States Postal Service is bringing a new package sorting machine to Colorado Springs. The new sorting machine is aimed to help USPS with higher package processing capabilities. This is part of the USPS 10-year plan, as a result 118 additional The post USPS brings new package sorting machine to Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fewer than 125 red flag petitions filed in Colorado within first year of law

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A report released by the Colorado Attorney General's Office looked at the first year of the state's Violence Protection Act. The law allows a court to temporarily stop people from buying firearms if they are found to be a threat to themselves or others. Law enforcement, households, or family members can The post Fewer than 125 red flag petitions filed in Colorado within first year of law appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

DUI cases could be in limbo due to Colorado Springs Police testing procedures during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new court order from an El Paso County Judge says Colorado Springs Police violated a driver's statutory rights as officers weren't using breathalyzer tests during the pandemic -- now, more than 1,000 DUI cases could be impacted, according to local defense attorneys. In March 2020, CSPD suspended alcohol breath The post DUI cases could be in limbo due to Colorado Springs Police testing procedures during pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

CDPHE suggests getting COVID-19 test for symptoms regardless of vaccination status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment is reminding people to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination. With the delta variant around Colorado, the state believes it is crucial for people to check their status and isolate if they have symptoms. However, as the bad air quality remains across The post CDPHE suggests getting COVID-19 test for symptoms regardless of vaccination status appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy