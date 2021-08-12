Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor unloads on ‘fat mess’ Daniel Cormier: ‘Is this guy serious? Disgraceful’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor isn’t backing down from his war of words with Daniel Cormier. Just hours after Cormier responded to McGregor on his show DC & RC, McGregor fired back with a salvo of since-deleted Twitter posts late Wednesday night attacking Cormier as a “fat mess” and criticizing the 42-year-old former two-division champion for consuming alcohol before a media scrum during UFC 264 fight week.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Conor Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgraceful#Combat#Dc Rc#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals How Much Money He Has

Conor McGregor, the man known as ‘Mystic Mac’ is one of the UFC’s most popular fighters. Despite coming off one of the most shocking losses of his career where he broke his leg and lost to Dustin Poirier in the first round, McGregor is still one of the UFC’s most profitable and popular stars. This Conor McGregor new ‘police station’ photo recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak

Conor McGregor knows how to get a reaction out of his followers and he does it well. Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to bring some life back to his party as he worse a pretty outlandish looking gym attire. Khabib Called Out By Bellator Champion In Video. While we...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor had suffered a loss against Dustin Poirier after sustaining a broken leg injury at UFC 264 last month. The Irishman had claimed to have stress fractures he sustained leading up to his trilogy with ‘The Diamond’. Conor McGregor reveals he spoke with Dana...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor FaceTime Call On Drugs Leaks

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in all of the MMA world and he also knows when to have a good time, most notably with his use of cannabis. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked. Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram and uploaded...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Held Up’ By Girlfriend In Photo

Even while injured, Conor McGregor sure knows how to have a great time. ‘The Infamous One’ recently took to social media recently to post the following picture with him holding his child and with his family during a recent Justin Bieber concert. Conor has Conor Jr, Croía and Rían with his partner, Dee Devlin, who appeared to be helping hold him up. McGregor famously, or rather ‘infamously’ broke his leg during his highly-hyped fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor lost the match due to doctor stoppage in the first round. Conor McGregor recently leaked these ‘revealing’ photos of his sister.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Leaks Dustin Poirier Steroids Video

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The 36-year-old Stockton native took to his Twitter handle and seems to be wanting to show McGregor how to beat Poirier. After Diaz’s win over the Irishman at UFC 196, he took on McGregor in a rematch at UFC 202. Although ‘The Notorious’ star got his revenge but he left the arena on crutches due to damage sustained from the leg kicks he threw at Diaz. Conor McGregor Leaks Crazy Wedding Ring Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Woman Drops Conor McGregor Bombshell

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks Disturbing Conor McGregor Threat

Conor McGregor and Khabib are two of the biggest names in the combat sports world however during a recent interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxing podcast the former UFC lightweight title holder stated that he was looking to go to great lengths during his match against ‘Mystic Mac’ at UFC 229 – stating that he wanted to bite his heart out and put Conor to sleep. Credit to SportsKeeda for the following. Conor McGregor’s ‘embarrassing’ bathroom photos leak.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister ‘Drinking’ At Bar Photo Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Confronted’ By Khabib Fan In Video

Conor McGregor is in good spirits after his shocking lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where the infamous UFC former double champion broke his leg against Poirier, causing the match to be stopped in the very first round. Conor McGregor recently revealed this ‘crazy’ Mike Tyson threat. Here, McGregor...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor takes aim at Daniel Cormier during UFC 265 broadcast: “A cry for help if I ever seen one”

Conor McGregor responded to the recent criticism he received from Daniel Cormier during tonight’s UFC 265: ‘Lewis vs. Gane’ broadcast. Just over a week ago McGregor made headlines when he appeared to mock the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father with the tweet “Covid is good and father is evil?”. The Irishman later deleted the post, but not before it was seen by a ton of his followers.
UFCBleacher Report

Khabib Calls Conor McGregor 'Evil' for Deleted Tweet About Deceased Father

Former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov thought longtime rival Conor McGregor crossed a clear line with a since-deleted tweet that many thought referenced Khabib's late father, Abdulmanap. "When [Conor] talked about this, only evil can talk about your father, wife, kids, religion," Nurmagomedov said on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson (via TMZ...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Rips Off’ Former WWE Star?

Conor McGregor seems to have stolen a name from a legendary WWE star. If Conor isn’t careful, he could catch some backlash for this or even run into the star himself. I wonder how a match between he and this star would go…Conor McGregor Posts ‘Racial Slur’ Fan Message. Conor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy