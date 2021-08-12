Cancel
Hayes proud of City League roots

By Jeff Hathhorn
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A sophomore standout early in Pitt camp, Westinghouse grad Dayon Hayes thinks there are a few others ready to join him with the Panthers. “Everybody thinks the City League ain’t about that, I keep trying to tell them,” Hayes, himself with 25 scholarship offers coming out of high school, said. “We are going to get Tyreese (Fearbry, 6’5” defensive end, Perry HS). We are going to get him. The city is where it’s at.”

