Baltimore County summer camp adviser accused of distributing child pornography

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Jahmell Moore was last seen at just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, in the 600-block of Kingston Road. Authorities believe he may be headed toward the Edgewood area. Anyone with information on Jahmell Moore's whereabouts is asked