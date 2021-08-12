Baltimore County summer camp adviser accused of distributing child pornography
COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County detectives have arrested and charged a 26-year-old Cockeysville man with possessing, promoting, and distributing child pornography.
David Naujokas, 26, of the unit block of Beehive Place (21030), was arrested on Wednesday.
Prior to his arrest, Naujokas worked as a summer camp advisor at Kid’s Revolution, a licensed child care center in Cockeysville.
Naujokas remains at the Baltimore County Detention Center held without bond.
The Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit believes there may be additional victims involving this suspect. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
