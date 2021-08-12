Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County summer camp adviser accused of distributing child pornography

By Chris Montcalmo
Posted by 
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTHeZ_0bP7G7WV00

COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County detectives have arrested and charged a 26-year-old Cockeysville man with possessing, promoting, and distributing child pornography.

David Naujokas, 26, of the unit block of Beehive Place (21030), was arrested on Wednesday.

Prior to his arrest, Naujokas worked as a summer camp advisor at Kid’s Revolution, a licensed child care center in Cockeysville.

Naujokas remains at the Baltimore County Detention Center held without bond.

The Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit believes there may be additional victims involving this suspect. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
279
Followers
90
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cockeysville, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Summer Camp#Child Care#Beehive Place#Kid S Revolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Parkville, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville Crime: Person assaulted during robbery, business burglarized

PARKVILLE, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, an individual hit someone over the head with a blunt object in the 8500-block of Water Oak Road (21234). The suspect then stole the victim’s cell phone and money and fled the scene. Sometime between 12:30 and … Continue reading "Parkville Crime: Person assaulted during robbery, business burglarized" The post Parkville Crime: Person assaulted during robbery, business burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is hiring crossing guards for the upcoming school year. The School Guard Team oversees the hiring, training, supervision, and inspection of 273 School Crossing Guard positions, serving 107 public and private schools. Recruitment is an ongoing process and offers individuals a chance to deliver a service to their community by making an impact on … Continue reading "Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year" The post Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Middle River, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for 14-year-old reported missing from Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Jahmell Moore was last seen at just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, in the 600-block of Kingston Road. Authorities believe he may be headed toward the Edgewood area. Anyone with information on Jahmell Moore’s whereabouts is asked … Continue reading "Police searching for 14-year-old reported missing from Middle River" The post Police searching for 14-year-old reported missing from Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Carney, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Pair of burglaries reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Police are investigating two burglaries that were reported in Carney this week. Sometime between 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10 and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, an individual broke into a garage and multiple vehicles in the 3400-block of E. Joppa Road (21234). The suspect stole several items then fled the scene. Sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, … Continue reading "Pair of burglaries reported in Carney" The post Pair of burglaries reported in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

$20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2003 Carroll County murder

WESTMINSTER, MD—As Maryland State Police continue to investigate the 2003 murder of a Carroll County man, the family of the victim is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the victim’s death. The victim, Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, was found by family members after having been beaten … Continue reading "$20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2003 Carroll County murder" The post $20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2003 Carroll County murder appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Driver threatened with weapon in Fullerton ATM line, attempted burglary reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported in recent days. At approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9100-block of Deviation Road (21236) by breaking the front door handle. They were not successful and entry was not gained. At around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 6, an … Continue reading "Driver threatened with weapon in Fullerton ATM line, attempted burglary reported in Nottingham" The post Driver threatened with weapon in Fullerton ATM line, attempted burglary reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
White Marsh, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95

WHITE MARSH, MD—The members of White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company offered their hospitality to some passengers who were left stranded after their bus broke down on I-95 on Saturday night. At around 9:30 p.m., several units from WMVFC and Kingsville VFC responded to a report of a disabled bus with 48 passengers aboard. Maryland State Police requested assistance from the … Continue reading "WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95" The post WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore OCDETF Strike Force seizes enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, 11 suspects indicted

TOWSON, MD—A 16-month investigation by the Baltimore OCDETF Strike Force has resulted in the indictment of eleven alleged wholesale drug traffickers. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement executed 55 search warrants and seized enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt was among those who joined Acting United States Attorney for the District of … Continue reading "Baltimore OCDETF Strike Force seizes enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, 11 suspects indicted" The post Baltimore OCDETF Strike Force seizes enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, 11 suspects indicted appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced that Baltimore County employees and the general public will be required to wear masks inside all local government offices and facilities, effective Friday, August 13th. “This common sense step will help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our workforce and visitors to our buildings and facilities,” … Continue reading "Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities" The post Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Essex, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

BCoFD: Essex high-rise fire set by tenant who committed suicide

ESSEX, MD—Authorities say Sunday night’s high-rise fire in Essex was set by a tenant who committed suicide. The 74-year-old has been identified as David Boyd Thompson, of the 1000-block of Franklin Avenue (21221). Fire and police personnel responded to the Essex Co-Op Apartment Complex at around 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire with heavy … Continue reading "BCoFD: Essex high-rise fire set by tenant who committed suicide" The post BCoFD: Essex high-rise fire set by tenant who committed suicide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle fire reported in Dunfield [VIDEO]

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon vehicle fire in the Dunfield neighborhood. The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the unit block of Aven Way (21236). Units from the Baltimore County Fire Department and Baltimore County Police Department are on the scene. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the … Continue reading "Vehicle fire reported in Dunfield [VIDEO]" The post Vehicle fire reported in Dunfield [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Road rage incident reported in Rosedale, business burglarized in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week. At just 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, a known individual broke into a business in the 5300-block of Campbell Boulevard (21236) via a locked front door. The suspect was able to grab her car keys, which were stored inside the business, and then fled the scene. The … Continue reading "Road rage incident reported in Rosedale, business burglarized in Nottingham" The post Road rage incident reported in Rosedale, business burglarized in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man

UPDATE: Richard Banks has been located safe and unharmed. Original story below… ——— TOWSON, MD—A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Maryland man. Richard Banks, 73, was last seen in the Windsor Mill area at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3rd. Banks is 6’2″ tall and weighs about 225 pounds.  He has brown eyes. Authorities believe he … Continue reading "Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man" The post Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Assault reported in Hillendale, attempted burglaries reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. Sometime between noon on Saturday, July 17 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, an individual stole several tool from a location in the 8100-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the unit … Continue reading "Assault reported in Hillendale, attempted burglaries reported in Nottingham" The post Assault reported in Hillendale, attempted burglaries reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Parkville, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Crash with injuries reported in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are responding to a Thursday afternoon crash in Parkville. The crash was reported at just after 4:45 p.m. along northbound Perring Parkway just before Putty Hill Avenue. Injuries have been reported and medic units are being dispatched. Motorists should use caution in the area. Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash The post Crash with injuries reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Aberdeen Proving Ground ordnance explosion shakes eastern Baltimore County

ABERDEEN, MD—A loud explosion was felt in many parts of eastern Baltimore County on Wednesday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department says reports began pouring in regarding a loud boom and homes shaking.  NottinghamMD.com received dozens of reports from Middle River to Parkville to Kingsville. The source of the explosion was an ordnance detonation at Aberdeen Proving … Continue reading "Aberdeen Proving Ground ordnance explosion shakes eastern Baltimore County" The post Aberdeen Proving Ground ordnance explosion shakes eastern Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County to receive $550K to address heroin, opioid crisis

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced $6 million in new awards to support the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network and heroin coordinators.  Of these funds, Baltimore County will receive approximately $550,000. “The work of our heroin coordinators and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network are an integral part of our comprehensive strategy to collaborate across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain … Continue reading "Baltimore County to receive $550K to address heroin, opioid crisis" The post Baltimore County to receive $550K to address heroin, opioid crisis appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Rosedale, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Ambulance involved in I-695 crash in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash along I-695 in Rosedale. The accident was reported along the inner loop at the Route 40 exit just before 4:45 p.m. Reports indicate that an ambulance was involved in the three-vehicle crash. Two of three inner loop lanes are blocked prior to the Route 40 exit. There has been … Continue reading "Ambulance involved in I-695 crash in Rosedale" The post Ambulance involved in I-695 crash in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy