Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle posts new vlog of Olympic experience

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers defensive stud Matisse Thybulle has some serious skill on the floor as one of the best defenders in the league, but he also has an impressive skill of vlogging and video editing off the floor.

Thybulle began his YouTube channel during the NBA restart in the bubble in the 2019-20 season and he kept it going into the offseason. He then paused it before resuming his vlogging exploits during his Olympic experience with the Australian national team.

Thybulle has titled the series “The Road to Tokyo” and he has been recording what he and the team have been doing such as team bonding activities, their Olympic games, and other random activities he finds himself doing.

In the latest episode, it includes Australia upsetting Team USA in the exhibition games, a dance that he has to perform for the team, the multiple flights the team had to take to get to Tokyo, and Thybulle struggling to throw on a polo shirt mid-flight.

Thybulle and the Boomers earned their first Olympic basketball medal in Tokyo as they were able to earn a bronze medal. The now third-year guard out of Washington led the Olympics in steals, which is not surprising, and he made a big impact out on the floor. The experience should be good for him when he comes back to the states and helps the Sixers out on the floor.

