Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State coaches tinkering, may be shuffling offensive line in unexpected ways

By Phil Harrison
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXYD5_0bP7FHEJ00

Welcome to fall preseason football at Ohio State. Just when we thought we had this whole offensive depth chart figured out, the coaching staff has inserted a glitch in the scarlet and gray matrix. We go through several exercises during the year in an attempt to project the two-deep and we felt pretty good about the offensive side of the ball.

However, based on observations and comments made by the offensive coaches, it looks like things are not as set in stone with the buffet eaters as we thought. We felt pretty good about Nicholas Petit-Frere manning the right tackle spot and Thayer Munford continuing his dominance at left tackle, but there are signs that those two could both be moving.

All the disclaimer apply here about reading too much into what is seen and observed during fall camp, but it has been clear that those two are working out at different spots. Munford has seen some time at left guard, and Petit-Frere has been trying things at left tackle.

More than that, Harry Miller was back at center, Paris Johnson was at right guard, and perhaps most surprising, Dawand Jones was working out at Petit-Frere’s old spot, right tackle. It was an interesting lineup, but one that is apparently not just an experiment, but a very possible look when Ohio State kicks off the season.

“It’s not about the guys. It’s not about three guys — four guys. It’s about five guys,” offensive line coach Greg Studrawa told reporters after practice. “So yeah, that’s absolutely a possibility, among others.”

It’s all about getting the best five guys on the field in the positions that will make the entire line as successful as possible. And, with the rapid rise of Jones, the shuffling is something that is a byproduct of where things stand.

We always saw flashes of Jones’ ability when getting some spot duty, but it appears the light is burning brighter and brighter for the 6-foot, 8-inch, 360-pounder. According to Studrawa, it’s because he’s been able to dedicate himself to football only since being at Ohio State.

“He never took football as seriously as he took basketball, so it’s taken some time to develop that,” Studrawa said. “Now his attention span’s different, his attention to detail is different, his want to be great at football is totally different. And the fact is you’ve got a 370-pound man that can move. And when you’re tested against our pass rushers, if you can block them, I don’t think anything during the season is going to be an issue.”

We’ll keep an eye on how things play out, but things are clearly in flux for good reasons along the offensive line.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuffling#Basketball#Coaching#American Football#Brdispatch#Ohio State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia has a future star on their hands

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though Saturday, after Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp, it was clear Smart has been impressed with one young player. Kamari Lassiter was a lesser-known prospect coming out of high school. Prior to his commitment...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Ryan Jacoby Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by Rivals and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Ohio, Jacoby joined the program as part of the Buckeyes’ 2019 recruiting class alongside teammate and four-star...
College Sports247Sports

Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara Michigan's starting quarterback

Five-star freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy might be the future face of Michigan football, but he is not the Day 1 starter. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tabbed junior Cade McNamara as QB1 for the Wolverines season-opener against Western Michigan. “Cade is the starter,” Harbaugh told Big Ten Network. “Cade’s got these...
Ohio StateNews-Herald.com

Mentor alum Ryan Jacoby leaves Ohio State, commits to Pitt

Ryan Jacoby sure didn’t spend much time in the transfer portal. A week after adding his name to the NCAA college football transfer portal, the former offensive lineman at Ohio State has committed to the University of Pittsburgh. The Mentor product announced his commitment on Twitter. “New beginnings!! #H2P,” he...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
NFLjetnation.com

Saleh on the Offensive Line

On Monday Robert Saleh gave his thoughts on the upgrades made to the NY Jets offensive line. It’s just been a few days with Morgan Moses but what have you seen with him being out there and some much speculation there for a while that you were going to bring him in, what was the importance of getting him in here?
NFLStampede Blue

Down Three Starters, Colts’ Offensive Line Depth Will Be Tested in a Major Way

It’s been one injury after another for the Indianapolis Colts during the first few weeks of training camp. Darius Leonard has missed the first week and a half of training camp as he recovers from an ankle injury, Xavier Rhodes was placed on the team’s COVID reserve list prior to camp starting and has yet to be activated, and left tackle Eric Fisher, who the team brought over by way of free agency, is still recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered back in January’s AFC Championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day says C.J. Stroud is separating himself

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) makes a throw during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Ohio State Football Training Camp. Although Day declined to name a starting quarterback for the Ohio State football team, he did indicate that...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

5 bold predictions for Ohio State in 2021

The term “rebuilding” doesn’t exist in Columbus. Instead, Ohio State has established itself as a program that is constantly reloading. That is no different as the Buckeyes enter the 2021 season. Ryan Day is entering his third year with the program, posting an impressive 23-2 record as the head coach....
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens offensive line continues to shuffle around as more starters are sidelined | NOTES

The Ravens’ revolving door on offense continued as one projected starter on the offensive line sat out practice Tuesday and another left early with an injury. Free-agent acquisition Alejandro Villanueva, expected to start at right tackle, was absent from the team’s first padded practice in training camp. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the 32-year-old was given a vet day. Kevin Zeitler, whom ...
NFLuticaphoenix.net

Meet the first-year FBS coaches for 2021: SEC shuffle continues

The 2020-21 college football coaching carousel produced 15 coaching changes. There were seven new hires made in the Power 5 and eight in the Group of 5. This cycle revolved around the SEC — past, present and perhaps future. There are four new coaches in the SEC, including Tennessee’s Josh...
NFL247Sports

State of the Position 2021 Podcast: Offensive Line

The Wolfpack has several key faces across the entire football team, but two of the biggest leaders and talents are along the offensive line. NC State returns Grant Gibson and Ikem Ekwonu at center and tackle, respectively, but have battles at every other spot heading into the 2021 season. Just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy