Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Mansfield Athletics to have full capacity; testing unvaccinated athletes & coaches

WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMansfield Athletics to have full capacity; testing unvaccinated athletes & coaches. Mansfield Athletics to have full capacity; testing unvaccinated athletes & coaches. Hochul: I’ll run for governor after finishing Cuomo’s term. Elmira College to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all students. Barring felony conviction or constitutional change, taxpayers to foot Cuomo’s...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Coffey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Bills#Baseball#Mansfield Athletics#Truck#Elmira College#Rite Aid#Census#Olympian#Mansfield Destroyers#Hornell Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

College sports: Unvaccinated student-athletes at Peninsula College face testing, quarantining

Peninsula’s Pirates will need to either be vaccinated or pass a COVID test before hitting the pitch or hardwood this school year. Student-athletes who have not been fully vaccinated will have a number of requirements in the coming school year, according to school officials, while according to current policies,vaccinated student athletes to participate in their sport without masks or social distancing, school officials noted in a Facebook post.
Beauty & FashionLog Cabin Democrat

Athletic Support: “Coach pushing vaccine on players"

Dear Athletic Support: My son’s senior football season is right around the corner. He’s so excited, but also a little scared. He’s scared because of the new surge in COVID cases happening in our state. I must say, I’m a little worried too. I’m worried because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked for this year. He plays offensive line and has always been a backup until now. As much as I want this season to happen in a regular fashion, I’m also a little concerned about the way his coach has been talking about all of it lately. This coach has taken it upon himself to urge the boys to go get their vaccine, stating that this is the best chance the team has at having a “regular” season. I’m not saying I’m for or against the vaccine, I’m just saying I don’t think it’s this coach’s place to be talking about something like that. This is a choice each family should make. As much as I want my son to enjoy his senior season, I’m not willing to sit back and let this coach try and tell us what to do. What do you think? Should coaches be pushing the vaccine? – Don’t Push Me.
Homer, AKHomer News

Homer High athletes test positive for COVID-19

The Homer High School football and volleyball programs have members who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to students, parents and staff from Principal Douglas Waclawski on Thursday. Contact tracing has been done and some members who tested positive or are close contacts will be quarantining for the eight-day required period.
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun athletes, coach earn USA Lacrosse awards

Seven student athletes and a coach from Loudoun County Public Schools have earned recognition from USA Lacrosse following the 2021 varsity season. Carter Ash (Riverside), Ryan Karlan (Dominion) and John Schroter (Riverside) each earned All-American honors, awarded to student athletes who exhibit superior skills and techniques, while possessing exceptional game sense and knowledge.
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Area Coaches Comment On NCAA Ruling On Athletes Profiting From Use of Likeness

NCAA Ruling On Athletes Profiting From Name/Likeness. The NCAA sure knows how to bring out a debate – and this one’s a doozy. With its recent ruling that college athletes can profit financially from the use of their likeness or name, folks across America are arguing about whether they should be paid for such. On one side, people are saying it’s about time the most talented and popular athletes get financial compensation. On the other side, the belief is that by receiving a scholarship they are already getting paid.
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Bangor athletes, coaches take first steps on new Cameron Stadium turf

BANGOR – On Wednesday, Bangor rolled out the carpet to give Bangor athletes, coaches and administrators their first look at the new Cameron Stadium turf. Meetings, budgets, votes…every project has a process. Without it, moments like Wednesday never happen. “I think the whole city could use this right now. Probably...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

33 Lead Foundation looks to honor Basin athletes, coaches

A fairly new foundation in the Permian Basin is looking to recognize both high school athletes and coaches through scholarships and awards. The Joby Flores “33 Lead” Foundation was founded by Joe Flores to honor the memory of his late dad, a coach and longtime supporter of Monahans football and athletics in general. Joby was known as inspiration for his community and was always passionate and energetic about sports, according to the foundation’s website. Joe Flores, who now lives in Greenwood, said his dad believed there was nothing more honorable than being a coach and nothing more special than high school athletics.
Jobstheredstonerocket.com

FROM THE SIDELINES: Elite athletes have feelings, too

They have feelings just like the rest of us. They get nervous. They get anxious. Sometimes their anxiety affects their performance on the field or on the court or in the ring, and so on. Lately we’ve become more aware of mentality of athletes. Professional football players have talked about...
SportsAshtabula Star Beacon

New coaches added to SPIRE athletes teams

The SPIRE Institute continues to add high-caliber coaches, along with ambassadors already announced, to the Harpersfield Township multi-sports training, multi-purpose complex on Route 534. The ambassadors are olympians Elizabeth Beisel, Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel in swimming and Tianna Bartoletta and Dwight Phillips in track and field. Dressel won five...
Placer County, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Local athletes ready for return of full crowds

High school athletes from the local area and throughout the state were forced to play their 2020 season in front of limited fan capacity, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to a loosening of restrictions, this is about to change. “Given there is no social distancing requirement in the...
Kalamazoo, MIsouthhavenrams.org

Athletes MUST Have a Current Physical to Begin Practice

Athletes wishing to participate in any way MUST have a physical. MHSAA rules state:. For the 2021-22 school year, an MHSAA pre-participation sports physical is required for all students who participate in sports. A physical examination must be completed on or after April 15, 2021 to be considered a valid physical for 2021-22.
Bastrop, TXAustin American-Statesman

Coaches with Bastrop's Tribe athletics scrambling after cancellation of season

Coaches with Bastrop Tribe Consolidated athletics are scrambling to regroup after an announcement on Facebook and Instagram last week that the nonprofit was canceling the upcoming athletic season. The Warriors are four-time defending state six-man football champions in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Former Tribe athletes Grant Golemon...
Sioux Falls, SDktwb.com

High school football coaches keeping athletes hydrated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — High school football practice has started in South Dakota. With expected humidity and highs in the 90’s Monday, coaches are stressing the importance of staying hydrated to their athletes. Colman-Egan football coach Chad Williamson says he makes sure they are giving plenty of water breaks...
Jamestown, NYWarren Times Observer

Jamestown CC hires full-time athletic trainer

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Community College and George Sisson, director of Athletics and Recreation, recently announced the hiring of Dr. David Boyd to serve as the institution’s head athletic trainer. “I’m happy that the administration gave their consent on hiring a full-time athletic trainer as our athletic program continues to...
College Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

SUNY Delhi to become full-time member of NCAA Division III athletics

SUNY Delhi is set to become a full-time member of NCAA Division III athletics. The college made the announcement on Sunday. The Broncos have been a provisional member of DIII since the 2018-2019 season. But starting September 1, they will become full-fledged members. The elevated status will allow SUNY Delhi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy