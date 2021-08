Team USA (-12) vs Australia. Team USA may walk in as a big favorite at the Sportsbook, but make no mistake, Australia is a worthy opponent, and is better than the Spain team they just defeated in the least convincing 14-point win I’ve ever seen. Australia is not as talented as the Americans, but they are damn good, and are going to walk in with supreme confidence fueled by their 91-83 victory over this US squad back in mid-July.