Presidential Election

New Date For Delayed Haiti Vote After President's Slaying

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaiti will hold presidential elections last scheduled for September on November 7, officials said Wednesday, with the assassination of president Jovenel Moise still shrouded in mystery. A hit squad burst into the presidential residence and shot Moise dead in the early hours of July 7. His wife Martine was wounded...

Related
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti Supreme Court judge in hiding, wanted in killing of president

Haitian police have accused former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot of having met with Colombian mercenaries accused of killing President Jovenel Moise. Haitian police issued an arrest warrant this week for Coq-Thelot. She was ousted from the Supreme Court in February when Moise said a coup was being planned against...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Haiti still seeking judge to probe president's assassination

Haiti's justice system is still struggling to find a judge willing to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a full month after he died, as magistrates fear for their lives if they take on the murky and explosive case. "It is a sensitive, political dossier. Before agreeing to investigate it, a judge thinks about his own safety and that of his family," one judge told AFP. "For this reason, investigating magistrates are not too enthusiastic about accepting it," this judge told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Several magistrates have told the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince that they are not interested in working on the shocking July 7 assassination of Moise at the presidential residence by a commando team, this judge said. Moise's wife Martine was wounded but survived.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Haiti selects judge to oversee presidential slaying case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A justice official told The Associated Press on Monday that he has selected a judge to oversee the case of the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse amid concerns over death threats and demands for additional security. Mathieu Chanlatte will be in charge of overseeing proceedings involving...
WorldNew York Post

Security contractor reportedly says plan was to arrest Haitian president

A Miami-based security contractor suspected of training a group of mercenaries in the assassination plot of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse claimed he was working with a former local judge to help arrest the leader — and not kill him. Antonio Intriago, a Venezuelan who owns CTU Security in Doral, said...
Public Safetywcn247.com

Fears over impunity grow as Haiti probes president's slaying

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haitian police have detained more than 40 suspects in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, but many people fear the country's crumbling judicial system could result in the assassination going unpunished. Interrogations are continuing, while dozens of suspects, including a former rebel leader and an ex-Haitian senator, are still at large. But the judicial process has already hit significant snags, among them death threats and allegations of evidence tampering. Experts and even Haitiian government's ombudsman agency warn that the country faces many challenges to properly handle such a complicated case.
PoliticsBradenton Herald

New Haitian prime minister pledges to hold assassins accountable, schedule elections

Three weeks after the shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the man he had tapped just days before his death to lead the government’s day-to-day affairs promised to continue to pursue those responsible for the murder and to work toward “a large political consensus” that would enable the country to carry out free and fair elections.
Public SafetyBradenton Herald

Number in custody in Haiti over President Moïse’s assassination climbs to 44

More than 40 individuals have been arrested in the ongoing probe into who killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, Haiti National Police said Friday. Among those in custody are a dozen police officers, including four who accompanied Colombian commandos as they entered Moïse’s hilltop home in the middle of the night on July 7, according to testimony given by the commandos in custody.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC Chicago

Haiti Arrests Another Officer in President's Murder

Haitian police said Friday that a fourth officer has been arrested in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. National Police spokesperson Marie-Michelle Verrier said a total of 27 people have been arrested and others are still being sought in connection with the July 7 attack at the president's home. Another...
Public SafetyVoice of America

Martine Moise, Wife of Slain Haiti Leader, Says Killers Left Her for Dead

WASHINGTON - The wife of Haiti's assassinated president, seriously wounded in the attack that killed her husband, listened in terror as the gunmen ransacked their home, she said in her first interview since that night. The killers eventually found what they were looking for in President Jovenel Moise's residence and...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Haiti Requests U.N. Commission to Probe President's Killing

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Haiti's government has requested help from the United Nations to conduct an international investigation into the killing last month of President Jovenel Moise, the country's embassy in the Dominican Republic said on Thursday. Haiti requested the aid in a letter dated Aug. 3 addressed to U.N....

