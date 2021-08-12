Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Riverdale' Boss Teases the Origins of Jughead's 'Toxic' Voicemail to Betty, Toni as a Mom and More Musical Episodes

By Marisa Roffman
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than four months, the fifth season of “Riverdale” returned to The CW with a jam-packed hour titled “Strange Bedfellows.” In it, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) opted to leave town, Betty (Lili Reinhart) shared the infamous voicemail message from Jughead that fractured their relationship, and Archie (K.J. Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) agreed to pause their potential reconciliation.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Vanessa Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Musicals#Episodes#Voicemail#Variety Cw#Anti Asian#Mothman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Riverdale EP Previews Season 5 Return, Jughead Hitting 'Rock Bottom,' Josie and the Pussycats' 'Triumphant' Encore

After nearly five months off the air, Riverdale is finally back on The CW this week… but the gang’s problems haven’t gone anywhere. Season 5 of the teen drama continues this Wednesday (8/7c) with the first of nine new episodes, and last we saw Jughead… well, we didn’t see him, actually. He vanished from the bunker after taking mind-bending psychedelic drugs, and we worried he might’ve been (gulp) abducted by aliens. Now we know from the Season 5B trailer that Jughead is alive and well and safely on planet Earth, but as showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells TVLine,
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Stargirl boss teases Rick and Beth's relationship in season 2

Stargirl spoilers follow. Stargirl series creator Geoff Johns has teased that slow-developing romances will be a new part of the show now that The CW renewed this DC Universe outing for a third season, months before the second one even starts airing. The focus of one of these new romances...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Riverdale season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The Hiram Lodge origin story

Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 12, you’re going to see a pretty atypical installment by show standards. Rather than have the focus be on Archie, Betty, or one of the other main characters, it could be instead on Hiram Lodge, Veronica’s father. Why? Consider this episode all about why he became the person he is. We know that he’s one of the most notable adversaries in the history of the show, but there was clearly an evolution that got him to this point.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Riverdale Season 5 Part 2: When Is The Episode 11 Going To Stream?

Riverdale Season 5 Part 2 Air Time: Riverdale fifth season part 2 is just around the edge accompanying the latest episodes plan to emerge on 11th of August. Riverdale’s fifth season is coming back to The CW leading a mid-season pause and the admirers are eager to watch the forthcoming hire purchase in the US. The sequence also releases on Netflix for admirers all over the globe, whoever are equally are thrilled for the drama to come back.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 Makes for "Strange Bedfellows": Preview

This Wednesday brings the return of The CW's Riverdale for the remainder of its Season 5 run, and from what we've seen of "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows"? It's not wasting any time with the drama and action. Of course, when you have a prison outbreak taking place courtesy of Hiram (Mark Consuelos), you don't really get a lot of time to breathe. Throw into the mix a missing Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) "shady radar" going off big time, and it becomes clear that there will be a ton to unpack once the end credits roll. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and trailer for the return of Riverdale to The CW.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Vanessa Morgan’s Son River Is Not Playing Toni’s Baby on ‘Riverdale’: She’s ‘Protective of Her Child’

Both Vanessa Morgan and her Riverdale character, Toni Topaz, recently became moms — but the actress’ 6-month-old son, River, won’t appear on the CW show. “It is not Vanessa’s real baby,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider on Tuesday, August 10. “In some scenes, it is a baby, a real live baby. In other scenes, it is a very lifelike doll. We jokingly say that it’s a little bit like that Apple TV+ show Servant with that creepy baby doll. But no, it is not [hers].”
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 5.13 - Reservoir Dogs - Press Release

COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#513). Original airdate 8/25/2021.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Stargirl’ Boss and Cast Tease More Romance Is Coming in Season 2

When you think about a CW series, which I’m sure you do all the time, you probably think some combo of the three “S”s: supernatural, superhero, and sex. The latter is arguably the fuel that keeps the network going, with ‘shippers eagerly and incessantly talking about their favorite (and least favorite) relationships online. And the shows themselves seem happy to lean into that, teasing the next eyebrow-raising pairing before the iron is cold on the previous one.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: Betty, Tabitha (and Jessica!) Team Up to Find Missing Jughead (Exclusive)

"I'm calling because you sold Jughead psychedelic mushrooms and now he's missing." And with that delightfully strange line, it must mean one thing: Riverdale is back!. After quite a long mid-season hiatus, the hit CW drama returns this Wednesday with a brand new episode featuring a highly anticipated, mystery-fueled team-up of Betty and Tabitha -- and only ET has your exclusive sneak peek at their budding friendship!
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Riverdale’ Boss Teases New Pairings & a Musical When Season 5 Returns (VIDEO)

Remember Riverdale? It used to be on TV, like a hundred years ago. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but five months is a long time for a mid-season hiatus. Especially when they ended in the midst of so much action, including a prison break orchestrated by Hiram (Mark Consuelos), a high-school battle involving Archie (KJ Apa), a bunch of escaped convicts and a machete, the Alice Cooper-officiated marriage of terrible twosome Chic and Charles, and the disappearance of a drugged-out Jughead (Cole Sprouse). It was, as the kids say, a whole vibe.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Jughead Is at the Center of a 'Riverdale' Mystery — What Else Is New?

The first half of Riverdale Season 5 ends with Tabitha finding a bloody handcuff where she left Jughead to trip on maple mushrooms and work on his trauma. He was, presumably, supposed to figure out the blank space in his mind from his time in New York. And now that viewers know he's alive and the bloody handcuff was just a red herring, it begs the question: What happened to Jughead in New York?
TV SeriesElite Daily

Hiram's Past Is The Center Of Riverdale's Season 5, Episode 12 Promo

After fans were left hanging for more than four months (rude, BTW), Riverdale is officially back, and with its return comes new mysteries, new love triangles, and new backstories. Exhibit A: Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Veronica’s dad has been the end-all-be-all bad guy throughout the entire series, but the show has never really addressed why he’s so... Hiram-y. Luckily, it looks like fans are finally going to understand why the Lodge leader is such a menace. The Riverdale Season 5, Episode 12 promo centers around Hiram’s past, and just like the adult character, his younger self seems shady AF.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Breaks Down Rick and Birdperson's Origins in Season 5's Newest Episode

Rick and Morty covered a lot of ground with Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the series is nearing the end of its run with the newest episode of the series marking the eighth in the Adult Swim series' slated ten episodes for the new season. The previous episodes up to this point have been fairly disconnected not only from one another, but the greater canon of the previous four seasons overall, but that's all changed with the eighth episode that kicks off with a pretty big canonical return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy