RunAsRadio 788: Windows 11 with Paul Thurrott
Paul is back! Richard Campbell chats with Paul about the recently released preview of Windows 11. Paul talks about being a bit surprised by the timing of Windows 11, and how it looks an awful lot like an update to Windows 10 with a UX refresh. The conversation digs into the current controversy around the Trusted Platform Module requirement in the hardware for Windows 11, while also discussing what should be controversial – requiring a Microsoft account to log into Windows 11. The controversy is helping to shape the product, you should be a part of the discussion!www.thurrott.com
