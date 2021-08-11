RunAsRadio 788: Windows 11 with Paul Thurrott

Got this from my vendor today. "September 2021 windows will be launching a new upgrade to Windows Operating System that machines will need special resources such as i7 processor machines, ram upgrades and better SSD Hard drives for best performance with the new OS upgrades and third party softwares like Quickbooks and Office products. As Windows will send this new upgrade we can not do it to our existing machines because we are running i5 processor, ddr3 ram and old SSD hard drives. This will be an issue because if we were going to use existing machines that we have right now Quickbooks users will experience slowness working on company files to freezing issues. This operating system upgrade also Quickbook will be affected so QB support has already sent an upgrade version to install. I will recommend upgrading PCs to i7 machines, ddr4 ram (better performance) and New 3d SSD Hard drives so we would not be affected with resources problems that this upgrade will need to run. "