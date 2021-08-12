Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Inspired Home & Health Expo Returns!

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMqOp_0bP7Bo1K00

Meet local experts on August 21 and 22 in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The Inspired Home & Health Expo is back on Aug. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center and Fairgrounds in Paso Robles. Admission and parking are free.

The Expo offers attendees a way to connect with a diverse group of experts to add value to their home and health to achieve the Central Coast lifestyle of their dreams. This year’s event features home and garden exhibits, daily cooking demonstrations, shopping, as well as a pop-up living room and dining room with luxurious ideas for your home interior.

While there, attendees can enter to win a “Passport to Paso” that includes gift cards to Home Depot and a local Paso Robles restaurant!

Stop by for a few hours and discover the best in home improvement and health advice. The Home & Health Expo exhibitors include general contractors, flooring, landscapers, kitchen and bath, cabinets, painting contractors, landscape designers, countertops, tile, granite, appliances, solar energy, synthetic turf, HVAC, garage doors, windows, furniture, mattresses, health products, doctor offices, local non-profits, mental health services, chiropractors, and much more all from around San Luis Obispo County.

Admission and parking are free. For more information and the Inspired Expos policies on COVID-19, please visit InspiredExpos.com or call (805)772-4600.

Comments / 0

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
783
Followers
2K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Health
Local
California Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Home Depot#Expos#Cooking#The Home Health Expo#Inspiredexpos Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Posted by
The Atascadero News

Bearcat Book Drive Collects Over 5,000 Books

PASO ROBLES — In Spring of this year the Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Leadership class created a community book drive project. The original goal of the drive was to raise 1000 books and work in partnership with Oak Park Community Center as a distribution site. 2021-22 ASB President Malia...
Fresno, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio Hosts Fundraiser Benefit

PASO ROBLES — Visitors planning to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles will also assist in supporting two outstanding Fresno organizations providing services for children facing adversity and families experiencing food poverty when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back. Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California...
Templeton, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Upcoming TCSD Meeting

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District’s next regular meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Or Join the Zoom Meeting at: us02web.zoom.us/j/82890874134?pwd=bGhFbHRzVGR0VjB6UlFjbGFOVGtuZz09. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC THE PUBLIC MAY ONLY PARTICIPATE BY TELECONFERNCING OR USE VIDEO LINK ABOVE. The meeting agenda...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Printery Foundation Hosts Fundraiser

Last Saturday, skateboarders, both young and “older,” attended an event on the grounds of the Atascadero Printery, hosted by the Atascadero Printery Foundation and Agua Caliente, a chapter of Questers. The Questers organization was founded in 1944 by Jessie Elizabeth Bardens and has chapters in the United States and Canada....
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atascadero News

Love Locked Down

CENTRAL COAST — To say our lives have changed over the past year and a half would be an understatement. Not only has the reaction to the COVID-19 coronavirus changed our lives, it has caused significant shifts in the way business is done. Our beautiful Central Coast is home to...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero’s National Night Out

ATASCADERO — Tuesday, Aug. 3, marked the National Night Out, and for the fourth year in a row, Atascadero participated in the nationwide community-building event. Atascadero Police Department (APD), Atascadero Fire Department (AFD), San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Sheriff’s Office, SLO County Search and Rescue, United States Army all came out for a giant meet and greet with the community of Atascadero.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/02-08/08/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 02, 2021. 19:00— Desiree Rose...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

North County Paws Cause

NORTH COUNTY — North County Paws Cause is a volunteer-run non-profit organization with no paid staff. The volunteers pride themselves on the fact that one hundred percent of donations go to the care of their cats and kittens, but after a COVID kitten explosion, they are in need of more help.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Mark Your Calendars By Barbie Butz

It was a great week. John and I visited the Printmakers Exhibit at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the Paso Robles Art Association Show at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. We saw our son David’s work at both locations along with the outstanding work of other SLO County Artists. So much talent! We are indeed blessed in this area to have an abundance of accomplished artists who share their talent with us.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Big & Rich: For the Love of Country

PASO ROBLES — American country music duo Big & Rich performed on the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the California Mid-State Fair on Friday, Jul. 24. Local Artist Callie Twisselman opened for Big & Rich and pumped up the crowd with a heartfelt set, including songs from her new debut EP entitled Closure. The local singer, songwriter, and musician grew up on a seventh-generation grain and cattle ranch outside of Shandon and lists country legends Dolly Parton and George Strait among her influences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy