Bright Spot: August 11

WCIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News...

Champaign, ILWCIA

CU at Home at full capacity – opens overnight shelter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — CU at Home is now back open to full capacity. The building is offering 48 beds to people for overnight stays. They had complications around may with overnight guests due to fewer staff members, but they’ve taken this time to improve beds and some of their policies. Organizers say they’re just happy to be fully open again.
Urbana, ILWCIA

U of I move-in day brings freshmen into the dorms

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is preparing for its own first day of school with freshman move-in day. Students and their families brought their things inside and we caught up with one freshman who says he can’t wait to start. “Wide mix of emotions,” said Zachary Bottoms,...
Decatur, ILWCIA

Churches change services as numbers continue to rise

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Churches in Macon County are changing the way they do services as the numbers continue to rise. Services will be virtual until further notice at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur. The church did in-person services at the beginning of August. However, with case numbers on...
Illinois StateWCIA

Harvest Heritage: McGrew Belgian Horses

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the McGrew family make up a good percentage of the population in Good Hope and Prairie City in McDonough County where their ancestors settled in the 1860’s. But many of them were at the Illinois State Fair where Stu Ellis caught up with them for our Harvest Heritage Report.
Illinois StateWCIA

Several schools in Illinois going against mask requirement

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — Several schools in Illinois are going against the requirement. Meridian School District in Macon is one of those. They are making masks optional for students and staff indoors. We reached out to the superintendent of Meridian and the school board president for comment. We haven’t heard...
Gibson City, ILWCIA

School turns into shelter after flooding

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — “We’re just doing the best we can to make a bad situation a little more tolerable,” Jeremy Darnell, Superintendent of Gibson City Schools, said. That’s exactly what he’s doing, by providing shelter at the Middle School. The middle school opened its doors to people who...
Gibson City, ILWCIA

Fundraiser held for Gibson City boy despite flooding

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA) — Finn Fairley didn’t get to end his summer the way he wanted to. Three weeks ago, the motorcycle-loving, fishing-crazy 7-year old was diagnosed with Lukemia. “It’s just like everything, your whole world goes pretty much black, you’re in shock and can’t believe it,” Charlotte Holsten,...
Champaign County, ILWCIA

No cases from Champaign County connected to Lollapalooza

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials were concerned about the spread of COVID at Lollapalooza, but they say it wasn’t a super0spreader event. 203 cases were linked to the Chicago event but none were from Champaign County. There were about 385,000 people there. Champaign Urbana Public Health Officials had encouraged...
Gays, ILWCIA

Two Story Outhouse Festival

This event will be held Saturday, August 14th and will be a one day event. The outhouse was erected in 1872 and served the general store and apartments on the second floor. The store was torn down in 1984 leaving the outhouse. Gays has been promoting the outhouse as a Historical Site and a tourist attraction since the 60’s. We are hoping to make this an annual event for years to come.
Rantoul, ILWCIA

Rantoul teen receives scholarship out of 300 applicants nationwide

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois teen is being recognized for going above and beyond. She’s volunteered for more than five-thousand hours of community service in the past four years and that’s just one example of her hard work. Lovenya Perry received a $2,500 dollar scholarship from the Spherion...
Champaign, ILWCIA

Research shows COVID virus in sewer water

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Researchers across the world are testing the ways COVID can spread. A U of I professor has been testing sewer water all year in parts of Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul. She’s found high levels of the virus that causes COVID. Researchers said when they started testing...
Urbana, ILWCIA

Girls perform what they learn at DJ camp

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “She Spins Urbana” is a summer camp for girls ages 10-17 who wanted to learn to DJ. Today, they got to perform their new skills. Family and friends gathered to watch the girls show off what they’ve learned. The organizer, who is a DJ herself, says she’s extremely proud.
Effingham County, ILWCIA

Teen granted big wish

WATSON, Ill. (WCIA) — An Effingham County teenager had his wish granted today. Make-A-Wish presented 15- year old Keaton Gabel with a new man cave, but there was also a big surprise he didn’t know was coming. Gabel knew he was getting a man cave for his wish, but he...
Decatur, ILWCIA

Scovill Zoo honors its 4 millionth visitor

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Scovill Zoo in Decatur honors its 4 millionth visitor on Tuesday. The visitor chosen will get a prize pack including a one-year membership, special animal encounter of their choice, a plush Bactrian camel, a package of goat food, and a certificate showing off their title of the 4 millionth visitor.
Champaign, ILWCIA

Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery: Grand Opening

Fire Doll Studio began in 2011 in the tiny kitchen of a small studio apartment in Champaign, Illinois when owner/creator Kayla Brown was in nursing school. A love for beautiful candles and a life long battle with asthma led to the creation of a health-conscious natural candle that is friendly to the airway and can still fill a room with impactful fragrance and vibes. From the hands of a nurse, musician, artist, and lover of upcycling… you will find a lovely array of natural soy and beeswax candles ranging from pillars, votives, and taper candles to container candles thoughtfully poured into repurposed containers. Some love for the earth, for your health, and for your comfort.
Gibson City, ILWCIA

Neighbors still recovering after flood

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was an emotional day as people went through their belongings and cleared out their homes, not knowing when or if they would ever be back. “”Hopefully we might be displaced for like 5 or 6 months,” Bruce Arnette, one of the many displaced from his home, said.
Farmer City, ILWCIA

Back The Badge Fest heading to Farmer City Raceway

The 10-78 Foundation of Back the Blue Champaign County is hosting its 1st Annual Back the Badge Fest. The event kicks off August 13 with a race on Friday evening followed by live music Saturday. Back the Badge Night Race— Friday, August 13. Gates open at 4pm. Hotlaps 6:30pm. Racing...

