Bright Spot: August 11

Fire Doll Studio began in 2011 in the tiny kitchen of a small studio apartment in Champaign, Illinois when owner/creator Kayla Brown was in nursing school. A love for beautiful candles and a life long battle with asthma led to the creation of a health-conscious natural candle that is friendly to the airway and can still fill a room with impactful fragrance and vibes. From the hands of a nurse, musician, artist, and lover of upcycling… you will find a lovely array of natural soy and beeswax candles ranging from pillars, votives, and taper candles to container candles thoughtfully poured into repurposed containers. Some love for the earth, for your health, and for your comfort.