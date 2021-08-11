Dead & Company issue own COVID rules for new concert tour

As the delta variant threatens the live music industry’s planned return to normalcy, artists and promoters have been instituting various policies intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at concerts and festivals. Many have adopted something similar to Jason Isbell’s policy requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the previous 48 to 72 hours. But the gargantuan promoter AEG Presents just took it a step further: Starting Oct. 1, the company’s events will require full vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results.