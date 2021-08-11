Cancel
Public Health

Dead & Company issue own COVID rules for new concert tour

By Jim Harrington
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead and Company has announced COVID-19 protocols for its upcoming concert tour. The popular Grateful Dead offshoot — featuring vocalist-guitarists John Mayer and Bob Weir, percussionists Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti — will require ticket holders to “provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law,” according to a news release sent out today (Aug. 11).

