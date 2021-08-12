Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Delaware; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego and northwestern Delaware Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 943 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Sidney, or 12 miles northwest of Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Delhi, Davenport, Meredith, Unadilla, Otego, Franklin, Sidney Center, East Sidney and Meridale. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 10 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH