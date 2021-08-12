Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 640 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Salt River Indian Community, Falcon Field Airport and Downtown Scottsdale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED