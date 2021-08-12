Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kent THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ALLEGAN SOUTHERN KENT AND NORTHWESTERN BARRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire for Allegan, Kent, and Northwest Barry Counties. However, gusty winds to 40 mph, lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for eastern Barry County until 1015 PM EDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for south central and southwestern Michigan.