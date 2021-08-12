Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kent THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ALLEGAN SOUTHERN KENT AND NORTHWESTERN BARRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire for Allegan, Kent, and Northwest Barry Counties. However, gusty winds to 40 mph, lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for eastern Barry County until 1015 PM EDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for south central and southwestern Michigan.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
County
Barry County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy