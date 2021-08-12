Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 642 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Falcon Field Airport, or near East Mesa, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Gilbert, East Mesa, Freestone Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Fiesta Mall, Downtown Mesa, Usery Mountain Park and Superstition Springs Mall. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 177 and 189. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 171 and 176, and between mile markers 181 and 193. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 14 and 29. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstition#Extreme Weather#Az Route 87
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy