Hamilton County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hamilton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Hamilton County through 1015 PM EDT At 945 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belmont, or 8 miles east of Jasper. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Belmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

County
Hamilton County, FL
