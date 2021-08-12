Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris; Warren FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MORRIS AND EAST CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES At 941 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has left the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. However, additional light rain is possible and could exacerbate flooding that is already occuring. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morristown, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Florham Park, East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Hackettstown, Boonton, Wharton, Rockaway, and Morris Plains. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 25 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 34 and 48. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
