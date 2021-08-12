Special Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Sussex County through 1030 PM EDT At 944 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sussex, or 8 miles south of Disputanta, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waverly, Homeville, Newville and Booker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH