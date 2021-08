Dr. Sara Siddiqui, a pediatrician in Huntington Station, offers this advice about how to prepare your children to return to in-person school. Transition to school: If your child was attending virtual or hybrid last school year, a transition and return to full in person learning will be important to discuss. Consider taking a tour or walk through with your child to help to reduce stress or first day jitters. Reach out to the school guidance counselor or your pediatrician to discuss any concerns. Socializing with a small group of friends outdoors and attending an orientation prior to the start of school will be helpful too.