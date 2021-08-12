Cancel
Gold Prices Dropped This Week and Analysts Predict They Will Keep Falling

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday evening, gold prices dropped to a four month low of $1,677.9 per ounce. Analysts pegged the fall to a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report as well as a rush to buy the dollar in response. Dominic Schnider, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, predicts that real yields...

StocksNBC Miami

What to Watch Today: Stocks Poised to Fall as Market Watches Retailers

Dow futures pointed lower Tuesday morning, the day after setting a fresh record high. Futures contracts tied to the bluechip average were off more than 200 points in early trade as investors awaited the latest report on retail sales, a day ahead of the release of minutes from July's Federal Reserve meeting. Along with the sales figures, investors digested earnings from big-ticket retailers including Walmart and Home Depot. Major averages notched their fifth straight positive session Monday after erasing earlier losses.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold is Going Up but UBS Gives a Thumbs Down

Investing.com -- Gold prices have rebounded from $1,710.6 on August 8 to $1,793.7 per ounce as of this report but UBS, the Swiss multinational bank, has asked investors to square off their positions in the yellow metal. In an interview with Bloomberg, Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Asia Pacific...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
RetailDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA

The price of gold appears to be reversing ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1800) as it pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($1796), and lack of momentum to climb back above the moving average may undermine the recent recovery in the precious metal as a ‘death cross’ takes shape in August.
Retailbuffalonynews.net

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
Retailkitco.com

Gold price up a bit after weaker U.S. retail sales

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading slightly higher in the immediate aftermath of a weaker-than-expected...
BusinessZacks.com

Gold Under Pressure: Time to Buy Inverse ETFs?

Gold prices lost 8% this year and analysts expect a further fall in the yellow metal prices. Analysts believe that a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and the resultant rise in the greenback are likely to weigh on the greenback. The U.S. dollar has every reason to gain in the coming days thanks to the upbeat data points.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists

USD/JPY fails to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week despite the weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales report, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the monthly high (110.80) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears.
Businesskitco.com

Gold futures traded to $1797.60 and then closed lower on the day

Gold futures basis most active December 2021 Comex contract opened at $1789.10 and then traded within $2.90 of $1800, before closing lower on the day compared to both its opening price and yesterday’s close. As of 4:32 PM EST December, futures are currently trading off by $2.90 and fixed at $1786.90, a net decline of 0.16%.
U.S. PoliticsNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3.5 basis points to 1.262% at 4:05 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 2 basis points, falling to 1.928%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.
StocksNBC Miami

As Homebuilder Stocks Sell Off, Analyst Lays Out Key Level to Watch

Homebuilder stocks tumbled on Tuesday after a key sentiment gauge fell to its lowest level in the year. That decline was tied to higher material and labor costs that have impacted housing prices and dampened demand. Home Depot also weighed on the group after it fell short on quarterly comps. Lowe's will report before the bell Wednesday.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: August 16 - August 20

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses

Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound. US Treasury yields remain heavy after declining the most since July 06 the previous day. Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers around $1,773, down 0.35%...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,800

XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790. Update: After starting the new week on the back foot and edging lower toward $1,770, the XAU/USD pair regained its traction during the American trading hours on Monday and was last seen rising 0.4% at $1,786. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its safe-haven rivals in the risk-averse market environment. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down 4% on the day. Meanwhile, the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed that the Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 18.3 in August from 43, missing the market expectation of 29 by a wide margin.

