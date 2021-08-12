Cancel
Second suspect arrested in 6-year-old's shooting death in San Francisco

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Wednesday, arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy on the Fourth of July holiday in 2020. Police arrested Deshaune Lumpkin, 18, of San Francisco, on the 1100 block of Scott Street. Officers arrested him on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony in connection to the homicide of Jace Young.

