Relationship Advice

This TikToker Swears by Her 2-Week Dating Rule, and It's the Advice We Needed

By Lauren Harano
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
You know those days (er, every day) when you're aimlessly scrolling on TikTok, and a video pops up on your feed that's too good not to share? Yeah, we just had one of those moments. TikToker @kayleeanneglover (or Kaylee Anne) shared a piece of dating advice that everyone needs to hear. Coined her "two-week rule," Kaylee came up with this for herself in order to not settle or lower her standards when dating, and we think it's the new gold standard.

