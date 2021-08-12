Cancel
Houston, TX

Star Pastry Chef Jumps Into the World of Ice Cream at a Top Houston Restaurant

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBludorn pastry chef Alejandra Salas re-imagines three of the restaurants most popular desserts into ice cream cones to-die-for. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Anyone who has savored the Strawberry Shortcake or other impossibly delicious creations from the talented hands of Bludorn pastry chef Alejandra Salas understands the excitement with which I am anticipating her latest contribution to the world of deliciousness — three unique ice cream cones as reimagined from her three most popular desserts.

